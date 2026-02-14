Upcoming top goalscorer! Under-fire Kaizer Chiefs star Mduduzi Shabalala hailed 'he'll lead Bafana Bafana' despite mounting criticism

Former Amakhosi midfielder Mandla Masango has explained what Mdu, as Shabalala is widely known in football circles, needs to thrive.

"I think he needs to be supported; he needs to be encouraged because he's one for the future. One day he'll have the opportunity to lead Bafana Bafana, not only Kaizer Chiefs, so we need to really be behind him and always encourage him whenever we see him,” Masango said at the Chiefs' Carling Black Label event.

"And one day he'll be a top goal scorer, and I like the fact that he gets into good positions. There are rare players, especially playing in his position, who get opportunities in different types of positions in the box," he added.

"A lot of number 10s play away from the box, but his box entries are very impressive, and he will get them right, and one day we'll sit here and talk a different story."