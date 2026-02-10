Kaizer Chiefs star Mduduzi Shabalala answers critics after backlash following missed chances against Stellenbosch in Nedbank Cup duel 'When bad things are said, you can’t deal with them'

Recently, Shabalala, who made his senior debut in 2022 at the age of 18, marked his 100th game for the Glamour Boys. In those 100 games, he has scored 11 goals and registered six assists.

Mdu, as Shabalala is known in football circles, struggles to realise his full potential, former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Sibusiso Vilakazi gave him suggestions on how to become a top No. 10.

"But at the same time, those are lessons for Mdu in terms of how he needs to finish up those moments and how he can be a complete number 10," Vilakazi stated.

"He gets into the right areas. I'm happy that he is getting into the right areas. He is breaking the lines. It's just about working on it at training, whereby you go through and now finish it," added the former Bafana Bafana star, "the retired star explained.

"You are going to find yourself again in that position, and it is important for you to be clinical when you get these opportunities."