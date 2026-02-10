Kaizer Chiefs star Mduduzi Shabalala answers critics after backlash following missed chances against Stellenbosch in Nedbank Cup duel 'When bad things are said, you can’t deal with them'
Shabalala under fire
When Mduduzi Shabalala was promoted to the senior Kaizer Chiefs team from the reserve side, expectations were high that he would become a top star.
However, the Amakhosi midfielder has struggled to meet those expectations and was a subject of online backlash. He failed to score from obviously open chances as the Glamour Boys battled and lost to Stellenbosch in a Nedbank Cup duel.
The criticism against the star comes at a time when his agemates Relebohile Mofokeng, Mohau Nkota, and Mbekezeli Mbokazi have already made their names. So far, Mbokazi and Nkota have left after stellar performances for Orlando Pirates, and Mofokeng is linked with a move abroad.
Shabalala responds to criticism
“It took me some time to be able to handle critics because when you’re young, you’re happy when they say good things about you, but when bad things are said, you can’t deal with them,” Shabalala said, as per iDiski Times.
“But for now, I've been around players who've been in the same situations as mine and learnt from them. They also taught me," he added.
“And also being in this type of environment makes one grow because you can see things in a mature way, not with emotions.”
Mdu at Chiefs
Recently, Shabalala, who made his senior debut in 2022 at the age of 18, marked his 100th game for the Glamour Boys. In those 100 games, he has scored 11 goals and registered six assists.
Mdu, as Shabalala is known in football circles, struggles to realise his full potential, former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Sibusiso Vilakazi gave him suggestions on how to become a top No. 10.
"But at the same time, those are lessons for Mdu in terms of how he needs to finish up those moments and how he can be a complete number 10," Vilakazi stated.
"He gets into the right areas. I'm happy that he is getting into the right areas. He is breaking the lines. It's just about working on it at training, whereby you go through and now finish it," added the former Bafana Bafana star, "the retired star explained.
"You are going to find yourself again in that position, and it is important for you to be clinical when you get these opportunities."
Can Shabalala win Broos' trust?
When Hugo Broos named his Africa Cup of Nations squad for the finals that were held in Morocco, Shabalala was included as a reserve player.
His struggles come at a time when his rivals for a slot in the Bafana squad are doing better. Across Soweto, Relebohile Mofokeng, Patrick Maswanganyi, and Sipho Mbule are arguably high above Shabalala in the pecking order.
An additional factor that might work against Shabalala is Broos' tendency to overlook players from Naturena. The Belgian will again be under the spotlight when he names his team for the 2026 World Cup finals.