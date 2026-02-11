'I have been there!' Mduduzi Shabalala told to forget the noise & be Kaizer Chiefs' hero against Zamalek: 'If you aren't criticised, you stay in comfort zone'

The 22-year-old Kaizer Chiefs development product missed some good chances in the Nedbank Cup Round of 32 loss to Stellenbosch at the DHL Stadium a couple of days ago.

The game ended 2-1 with the Glamour Boys supporters heartbroken to see their team out of the annual competition.

Since then, Mduduzi Shabalala has been a target of a section of the club's fans on social media.