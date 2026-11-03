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CM grafica Vicario 16 9Getty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti
Translated by

Tuttosport - Juventus to make Vicario’s move permanent: the conditions

Juventus
G. Vicario
Transfers
Tottenham Hotspur
Serie A

The former Tottenham and Empoli goalkeeper has convinced the Juventus hierarchy

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Juventus are stepping up plans to make Guglielmo Vicario's move permanent after he denied Lucca with a superb save at 0-0 in Sunday's 2-0 win over Napoli.

Tottenham and Juventus have agreed a fee of around 8 million (excluding bonuses) to make the move permanent. With Neto and Pinsoglio increasingly likely to leave on free transfers at the end of the year, Vicario will, according to Tuttosport, be the only constant between the posts. He'll be first choice, but will also guide whoever one day inherits the responsibilities and honours of the role, whether Morisco, Palmisani or Agkatsev.

Born in Udine in 1996, Vicario has played 12 matches (1,080 minutes) for Juventus this season, conceding 13 goals. He has also played for Fontanafredda, Venezia, Perugia, Cagliari, Empoli and Tottenham. For Italy, he has played five times and conceded four goals.

  • The Juventus-Tottenham agreement

    Juventus and Tottenham signed this agreement in the summer: "Juventus Football Club S.p.A. announces that they have reached an agreement with Tottenham Hotspur FC for the temporary acquisition, free of charge, until 30 June 2027, of the rights to the sporting services of Guglielmo Vicario. The agreement also gives Juventus the option to acquire the rights to the player’s sporting services permanently. The agreed fee for a possible permanent acquisition is €8 million; this fee may increase, over the duration of the player’s contract, by no more than €2 million if certain objectives are met".

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Next matches
AZ

AZ

Europa League

05 Nov 2026

JUV

JUV

LEE

LEE

Premier League

07 Nov 2026

TOT

TOT