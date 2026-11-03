Juventus are stepping up plans to make Guglielmo Vicario's move permanent after he denied Lucca with a superb save at 0-0 in Sunday's 2-0 win over Napoli.

Tottenham and Juventus have agreed a fee of around 8 million (excluding bonuses) to make the move permanent. With Neto and Pinsoglio increasingly likely to leave on free transfers at the end of the year, Vicario will, according to Tuttosport, be the only constant between the posts. He'll be first choice, but will also guide whoever one day inherits the responsibilities and honours of the role, whether Morisco, Palmisani or Agkatsev.

Born in Udine in 1996, Vicario has played 12 matches (1,080 minutes) for Juventus this season, conceding 13 goals. He has also played for Fontanafredda, Venezia, Perugia, Cagliari, Empoli and Tottenham. For Italy, he has played five times and conceded four goals.