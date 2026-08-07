Tshegofatso Mabasa reflects on missing out on Orlando Pirates' all-time scoring record - 'I was not hurt by it'
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Spiritual perspective on career trajectory
The quest for immortality at Orlando Pirates is a journey many have undertaken, but few have come as close as Tshegofatso Mabasa.
The forward, who recently secured a move to Moroccan outfit Mas Fes, concluded his tenure with the Buccaneers having netted 50 goals across all competitions.
Despite the proximity to the record, Mabasa insists that he is at peace with how his chapter in South African football concluded.
“As close as I was, at the end of the day, I can plan, but God decides. I guess it wasn’t meant to be; he has always had bigger and better plans for me – and I guess I am walking into that period of my life,” Mabasa told iDiski Times.
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No bitterness over Soweto departure
Mabasa was a central figure during a successful period for the Sea Robbers, contributing vital goals in cup competitions and league play alike.
However, the 29-year-old remains adamant that the records were secondary to the experience of representing the institution.
"What happened at Pirates, I’m grateful for the opportunity obviously, and what I managed to achieve at the club, I will always wish them well, and I will always be watching and supporting the guys," he said.
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Bonds that transcend the pitch
The emotional weight of leaving Mayfair was not lost on the forward, who spent several years navigating the highs and lows of the club.
Beyond the goals and the statistics, Mabasa highlighted the personal connections that made his exit difficult. Developing deep roots within a squad is a natural byproduct of longevity.
"Spending so long there, it wasn’t easy at all, and you tend to grow bonds in environments when you have been there for a long time, and that’s what happened with me – so I’m truly grateful to every part they played in my career, and I believe in this next step," Mabasa noted.
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Focusing on the Moroccan challenge
As he settles into life in Morocco, Mabasa is determined to prove that his scoring prowess can translate to different leagues.
Mas Fes represents a significant step in his career, offering a platform to compete in a league known for its tactical discipline and defensive rigour.
He concluded his thoughts by reiterating his lack of remorse over the statistics.
"Mas Fes it is, I have a job to do here, and it’s what I will focus on.
"I was not hurt by it [not breaking the record]," he stated.
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