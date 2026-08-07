Tshegofatso Mabasa reflects on missing out on Orlando Pirates' all-time scoring record - 'I was not hurt by it'

The quest for immortality at Orlando Pirates is a journey many have undertaken, but few have come as close as Tshegofatso Mabasa.

The forward, who recently secured a move to Moroccan outfit Mas Fes, concluded his tenure with the Buccaneers having netted 50 goals across all competitions.

Despite the proximity to the record, Mabasa insists that he is at peace with how his chapter in South African football concluded.

“As close as I was, at the end of the day, I can plan, but God decides. I guess it wasn’t meant to be; he has always had bigger and better plans for me – and I guess I am walking into that period of my life,” Mabasa told iDiski Times.







