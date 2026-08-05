Tshegofatso Mabasa explains joining Moroccan side MAS Fès after Orlando Pirates exit: 'We want to go all the way and win it'

The former Orlando Pirates marksman has opened up on the intricacies of his move to the Botola Pro, suggesting that this transfer was far from a last-minute arrangement.

MAS Fès had been monitoring the striker for a significant period, but the logistics only recently aligned to allow the 2023/24 PSL Golden Boot contender to make his big move abroad.

Reflecting on the timeline of the deal, Mabasa told iDiski Times: “In terms of timing, it’s perfect for the club and for me as well – because the club is so ambitious, playing in the Champions League, we want to go all the way and win it, we want to win the league again this season, the Throne Cup, we want to win, but Fes has been after me for a while, I’ve know that."

“I’ve also made it known to them; maybe the timing of the move wasn’t perfect as it is now – and I really appreciate and am grateful for the effort they put in to make this happen, for both the club and player.

"They have shown from day one how much they wanted me at the club."



