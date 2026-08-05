Tshegofatso Mabasa explains joining Moroccan side MAS Fès after Orlando Pirates exit: 'We want to go all the way and win it'
A long-term pursuit finally pays off
The former Orlando Pirates marksman has opened up on the intricacies of his move to the Botola Pro, suggesting that this transfer was far from a last-minute arrangement.
MAS Fès had been monitoring the striker for a significant period, but the logistics only recently aligned to allow the 2023/24 PSL Golden Boot contender to make his big move abroad.
Reflecting on the timeline of the deal, Mabasa told iDiski Times: “In terms of timing, it’s perfect for the club and for me as well – because the club is so ambitious, playing in the Champions League, we want to go all the way and win it, we want to win the league again this season, the Throne Cup, we want to win, but Fes has been after me for a while, I’ve know that."
“I’ve also made it known to them; maybe the timing of the move wasn’t perfect as it is now – and I really appreciate and am grateful for the effort they put in to make this happen, for both the club and player.
"They have shown from day one how much they wanted me at the club."
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Chasing continental glory in Morocco
The move represents a significant step up in terms of immediate silverware opportunities, with MAS Fès currently positioned as one of the powerhouses of North African football.
Mabasa is joining a squad that is not merely looking to participate, but rather to dominate across all fronts, including the domestic league and the CAF Champions League.
The forward emphasized the unity at the club regarding his arrival, stating: “It’s not just about the coaches who have been here but also the entire board that wanted me to be part of the club.”
This internal alignment matches Mabasa's personal goals, as he looks to prove his worth in one of Africa's most competitive leagues.
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Finding the right fit for his career
For Mabasa, the transition to MAS Fès is about more than just a change of scenery; it is a calculated career move designed to test him at the highest level of African club football.
The striker noted that he felt a specific need for a high-pressure environment where trophies are the minimum expectation.
Discussing the personal importance of the transfer, Mabasa explained: “This is a move that is exciting for me, a move that I felt I needed in my career right now, to be part of this exciting club, a very ambitious club; it’s great and the reception over the last couple of days since I’ve been here has been truly wonderful."
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Embracing the football culture of Fès
Adjusting to life in Morocco has been an eye-opening experience for the former Pirates star, who has been greeted with immense enthusiasm by the local supporters.
The North African nation is renowned for its intense footballing passion, and Mabasa has already felt the weight of expectation and affection from the Fès faithful.
Sharing his early impressions of the city and its fans, Mabasa remarked: “Everyone stops you in the streets, welcoming you to the club, it’s not a lie when they say Morocco is a football crazy nation, it’s wonderful to see so I really can’t complain about the last 48 hours and it gets more, more excited to continue to work harder and get going for the new season to begin with my new club.”
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