TS Galaxy vs Chippa United Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you the details to follow the Rockets' welcoming of the Chilli Boys for the Nedbank Cup quarter-final game on Sunday in Mpumalanga.

TS Galaxy will be looking to continue with their fine run in all competitions when they host Chippa United at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Victory for the Mpumalanga-based club will see them edging closer to lifting the Nedbank Cup for a second time in their existence.

But they face a tricky Chilli Boys side that has been improving so well in the league, lately.

Here, GOAL provides all the information and details you need to know about how to watch the match between Galaxy and United, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.