TS Galaxy 3- 2 Mamelodi Sundowns: 'The sun is down! A bird that sits on the tree for long invites a stone; mathematically Chiefs can still win this league'

Mamelodi Sundowns did not envisage being 2-0 downs after 20 minutes but that's where they found themselves after TS Galaxy came roaring out the blocks.

On six minutes Seluleko Mahlambi was fouled by Zuko Mdunyelwa and the referee pointed to the spot.

Victor Letsoalo stepped up and stuck the penalty away, 1-0 to Galaxy.

Mahlambi was again at the heart of The Rockets follow up, after he provided the assist to Sedwyn George who fired home in the 18th minute.

The home side and Sundowns' title rivals Orlando Pirates were in dreamland.

It didn't last. Two goals in three minutes from Brayan Leon at the end of the half saw the sides go down the tunnel at 2-2.

From there the momentum had swung the defending champions way but to the surprise of the entire nation the next goal came from Galaxy as Mpho Mvelase gave them a precious lead immediately after the break.

Sundowns huffed and puffed and threatened to blow down Galaxy's house, but the Nelspruit side held firm and even had a couple of chances to extend their lead when the game got stretched.

Somehow, when the final whistle went, the score was still 3-2 to Galaxy, now safe from relegation while making every Buccaneers supporter a proud Rocket for at least a few minutes.