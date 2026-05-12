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Sedwyn George TS Galaxy vs Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix
Steve Blues

TS Galaxy 3- 2 Mamelodi Sundowns: 'The sun is down! A bird that sits on the tree for long invites a stone; mathematically Chiefs can still win this league'

TS Galaxy vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Premier Soccer League
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Siwelele
Kaizer Chiefs
M. Cardoso
Orlando Pirates
K. Ndamane
B. Leon
T. Mokoena
R. Williams
TS Galaxy
B. Parker
V. Letsoalo
M. Mvelase
S. George
Orlando Pirates vs Durban City
Durban City

It was another goal fest as The Brazilians saw themselves on the wrong end of a five goal thriller to see their title hopes almost extinguished. Now, with just a three point lead and Orlando Pirates with two games in hand and a superior goal difference, the perennial PSL champions look set to lose out on the domestic title for the first time in eight years.

Mamelodi Sundowns did not envisage being 2-0 downs after 20 minutes but that's where they found themselves after TS Galaxy came roaring out the blocks.

On six minutes Seluleko Mahlambi was fouled by Zuko Mdunyelwa and the referee pointed to the spot.

Victor Letsoalo stepped up and stuck the penalty away, 1-0 to Galaxy.

Mahlambi was again at the heart of The Rockets follow up, after he provided the assist to Sedwyn George who fired home in the 18th minute.

The home side and Sundowns' title rivals Orlando Pirates were in dreamland.

It didn't last. Two goals in three minutes from Brayan Leon at the end of the half saw the sides go down the tunnel at 2-2.

From there the momentum had swung the defending champions way but to the surprise of the entire nation the next goal came from Galaxy as Mpho Mvelase gave them a precious lead immediately after the break.

Sundowns huffed and puffed and threatened to blow down Galaxy's house, but the Nelspruit side held firm and even had a couple of chances to extend their lead when the game got stretched.

Somehow, when the final whistle went, the score was still 3-2 to Galaxy, now safe from relegation while making every Buccaneers supporter a proud Rocket for at least a few minutes.

  • Miguel Cardoso Mamelodi Sundowns Backpagepix

    A simple rock

    If God could finish Goliath with a simple rock what of Sundowns? - Zanele Mugazi

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  • TS Galaxy, February 2026Backpage

    Chasing points

    While Sundowns was chasing goal difference, TS Galaxy was chasing points - Ntokozo Luvuno

  • Tim Sukazi, TS Galaxy, January 2025Backpagepix

    Beers for Tim

    Orlando Pirates Football Club please invite Tim Sukazi and his Team to drink Amstel and Braai 🥺🏴‍☠️🔥 - MJ Logan

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  • Evidence Makgopa Makhehleni Makhaula Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    Crazy

    I told everyone by the time Sundowns play CAF Final. ORLANDO PIRATES will have won the League. They said I was crazy - Tumelo Moeng

  • COLOMBIA-NATURE-ANIMALAFP

    A what does what?

    A bird that sits on the tree for longer, invites a stone - Maba Mabaso

  • Bernard Parker, TS Galaxy, October 2025Backpage

    Don't break his leg

    They broke his leg he broke their soul today. His name is Bernard Parker - Nabobonke Ngubane

  • Kaizer Chiefs, April 2026Backpage

    Amakhosi can win it!

    Mathematically Kaizer Chiefs can still win this league 😅😅😅 - Tshiamo Mphoeng

  • MOROCCO-SOCIAL-YOUTH-SPORT-FBLAFP

    Night time

    The sun is down 👇🤣🤣🤣 - Sandile Zulu

Premier Soccer League
Orlando Pirates crest
Orlando Pirates
ORP
Durban City crest
Durban City
DRC