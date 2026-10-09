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Tonda Eckert hits back at critics with blunt response after escaping touchline ban for Southampton Spygate scandal
Suspended sentence brings relief
The Football Association handed Eckert a six-week suspended ban and a £28,000 fine for his role in authorising the spying of opponents. This punishment means the 33-year-old will only face a touchline suspension if he commits a similar offence before the end of the 2027-28 campaign.
An independent commission described the German as an "exceptionally impressive" witness, highlighting his genuine remorse during the hearings. The FA also factored in prior punishments, opting to avoid further sanctions against a club that had already suffered a four-point English Football League deduction and a shock ejection from the Championship play-off final.
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Eckert issues blunt response to critics
Despite avoiding an immediate ban, the lenient outcome drew criticism from sections of the fanbase and media. However, when asked during his pre-match press conference what his message was for those who felt his punishment was too light, Eckert responded with a single word: "Nothing."
Instead, the Saints boss expressed his desire to focus on the club's promotion ambitions, admitting that the threat of a harsher penalty had weighed heavily on the squad.
"It’s a big week for us as a football club," he explained. "We’re heading into a very important game on Sunday and to have clarity as quick as possible going into such an important game, I think has not just been a relief for me but everyone involved.
"There was a fair chance that the verdict goes a different way. After such a long time, we have verdict from the EFL, we have a verdict now and whatever you expect is not necessary what you get in the end. For me it’s just to hold my head up, one more time I made a mistake and it’s for me to take the consequences."
Saints board praised for unwavering support
The scandal placed immense pressure on Southampton’s hierarchy, with many external voices calling for the manager's dismissal. However, owner Dragan Solak and the board stood firmly behind their coach, a gesture Eckert deeply appreciates.
"Obviously it does make a big difference that we can draw a line now," Eckert stated. "Not just for me but also for the ones close to me. It’s tough. It changes your life. If I was to say it has been all easy from the very [first] moment, it has not but you need to find a way. You need to find a conclusion at one point in the summer if you want to continue. That first decision was not for me but was for the club to make."
He added: "I said this straight away but it’s for me to say thank you for the support and not just Dragan but the whole board. I think there are many football clubs that take a different decision in the summer. What makes this club special is that in times that are a lot tougher and especially with a lot of outside pressure, that we come to a decision the way we have done it. It will be and not just for the moment but that will be something to forever be grateful for."
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South Coast derby awaits
With the FA investigation officially concluded, Eckert is cleared to take his place in the dugout when Southampton host bitter rivals Portsmouth this Sunday. The South Coast derby now serves as a crucial fixture for Saints as they look to put the Spygate saga firmly behind them and reignite their push for Premier League promotion.
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