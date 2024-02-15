Thembinkosi Lorch, SundownsBackpagePix
Michaelson Gumede

Thembinkosi Lorch has mixed feelings about the possibility of starting his Mamelodi Sundowns career against former club Orlando Pirates as they renew their PSL rivalry

Premier Soccer LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FC vs Orlando PiratesMamelodi Sundowns FCOrlando PiratesThembinkosi Lorch

Thembinkosi Lorch is feeling the heat now as he stands a chance of making his Mamelodi Sundowns debut against old employers Orlando Pirates.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Lorch made shock move to Sundowns in January
  • Could make his debut against former employers Pirates
  • Is feeling the heat ahead of the blockbuster clash

Editors' Picks