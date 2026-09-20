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Thabo Cele, Kaizer Chiefs, August 2025Backpage
Steve Blues

Thabo Cele leaving Kaizer Chiefs and signing for Mamelodi Sundowns is like 'Enzo Fernandez leaving Chelsea'

Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Premier Soccer League
T. Cele
Chippa United vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Chippa United
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Al Ahli
Al Ahli
FIFA Intercontinental Cup
F. Da Cruz
M. Cardoso
Kaizer Chiefs
E. Fernandez
Manchester City vs Sunderland
Manchester City
Sunderland
Premier League
Transfers

Former Amakhosi stalwart Willard Katsande has offered a bold comparison for Thabo Cele’s high-profile move to Mamelodi Sundowns, likening it to the blockbuster transfer of Enzo Fernandez to Manchester City. The Zimbabwean midfield legend believes that seeing a top-tier talent move between domestic heavyweights is a sign of a healthy, competitive market.

  • Enzo Fernandez Man City GFXGetty/GOAL

    South Africa’s Enzo Fernandez moment

    The South African football landscape was recently rocked by the news that Thabo Cele had joined Mamelodi Sundowns on a free transfer, just days after his contract with Kaizer Chiefs was terminated by mutual consent.

    Katsande argues that Cele’s move ensures his technical quality is not lost to a less ambitious environment, mirroring the career trajectory of the World Cup winner Enzo Fernandez.

    During the European window, Manchester City secured Fernandez from Chelsea on a five-year contract until 2031, providing the midfielder with a platform to compete for the highest honours.


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  • Thabo Cele, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    These things can happen

    The departure of Cele from Naturena came as a surprise to many, especially considering his regular appearances for the Glamour Boys during the previous campaign.

    However, the arrival of new head coach Fernando Da Cruz signalled a change in tactical direction, leading to the midfielder becoming surplus to requirements.

    “Personally, I thought he was brilliant for us. I liked his game a lot, to be honest. He is a top-quality midfielder, there is no doubt about that,” Katsande told FARPost as he reflected on the exit.

    “But football is like that. At the end of the season, the club has to sit down, review, and decide which direction they want to go.

    "Once that decision is made, these things can happen," he said.


  • Teboho Mokoena Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    The challenge at Mamelodi Sundowns

    By joining the reigning champions, Cele enters one of the most competitive midfield departments on the continent. He will have to battle for a starting berth against established South African internationals and elite foreign talent.

    The competition at Chloorkop includes the likes of Teboho Mokoena, Marcelo Allende, and Bathusi Aubaas, as well as the emerging prospect Gomolemo Kekana.

    Katsande’s analysis suggests that the move is a win for the player’s development, even if it leaves a void at his former club.

    The Zimbabwean icon emphasized that the professional nature of the sport means players must seek out environments that match their skill level and aspirations.


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  • Thabo Cele, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    There is no bad blood

    The shock of Chelsea allowing Fernandez to leave without a direct replacement echoed through the final hours of the British transfer deadline, a sentiment shared by Chiefs fans who saw a key player leave for a direct rival.

    Katsande acknowledges the emotional weight of such moves but insists they are a necessary part of a club’s evolution.

    “We have seen it at the highest level, look at Enzo Fernandez leaving Chelsea. If it can happen there, it can happen anywhere.

    "The most important thing is to keep the team competitive. There is no bad blood here, sometimes things just go the other way. That is the nature of football. At least he got a competitive team.”

    Ultimately, the Enzo Fernandez comparison serves to validate Cele’s status as one of the premier midfielders in the country.

    Katsande believes that by staying in a high-pressure environment, Cele avoids the risk of his career stagnating.

    The transition from the gold and black of Chiefs to the yellow of Sundowns may be controversial, but it keeps the talent within the upper echelons of the league.