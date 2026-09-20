Thabo Cele leaving Kaizer Chiefs and signing for Mamelodi Sundowns is like 'Enzo Fernandez leaving Chelsea'

The departure of Cele from Naturena came as a surprise to many, especially considering his regular appearances for the Glamour Boys during the previous campaign.

However, the arrival of new head coach Fernando Da Cruz signalled a change in tactical direction, leading to the midfielder becoming surplus to requirements.

“Personally, I thought he was brilliant for us. I liked his game a lot, to be honest. He is a top-quality midfielder, there is no doubt about that,” Katsande told FARPost as he reflected on the exit.

“But football is like that. At the end of the season, the club has to sit down, review, and decide which direction they want to go.

"Once that decision is made, these things can happen," he said.



