Thabiso Lebitso’s Stellenbosch move backed as former Orlando Pirates star finds support from his agent - 'He's at the right place for his future'
A long-term commitment in the Winelands
In a significant boost for Stellenbosch, the club has secured Thabiso Lebitso on a lucrative long-term contract following his departure from Orlando Pirates.
The Cape Winelands outfit has demonstrated their faith in the right-back by handing him a three-year deal, which includes an option for a further two seasons, effectively tying him to the club for five years.
His representative, Jazzman Mahlakgane, expressed his immense satisfaction with how the negotiations unfolded between the two Premier Soccer League sides.
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'It's not a loan deal'
The agent confirmed that the move is not a temporary arrangement, explaining the full details of the deal in an interview with Soccer Laduma.
“I'm sure that you are aware that this is a straight deal; it's not a loan deal. So, there was an agreement between the two clubs to release the boy.”
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Reuniting with a former mentor
One of the driving factors behind the move is the presence of a familiar face in the dugout.
Lebitso will once again be working under a coach who understands his capabilities from his formative years in the game.
“I'm very happy for him. It’s great that he knows the coach, Gavin Hunt, from his days at Wits juniors and Chippa United.
“They know each other well, which is good for the player. From Stellenbosch’s point of view, I think for a player of Lebitso’s stature, you have to give a statement of intent.
“In the long term, it means they are bringing in a quality player. It's a very good deal for him,” Mahlakgane explained.
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Life beyond the football pitch
While the move is primarily about finding more consistent game time, the transition to Stellies also offers Lebitso the opportunity to focus on his personal development.
The club’s environment is renowned for supporting players in their academic pursuits, a factor that played a major role in the decision-making process for the former Buccaneers man.
Mahlakgane emphasised the holistic benefits of the switch, stating: “He's at the right place for his future, for football and after football, because he would like to continue his studies as well.”
Lebitso himself is already looking at the competitive nature of the squad, noting: “I know the qualities of this team. I’ve read in the news that they may sign Njabulo Blom, and there are already a lot of quality players like Mosa Lebusa, plus some good youngsters.
“I’m really looking forward to this challenge.”