Thabiso Lebitso’s Stellenbosch move backed as former Orlando Pirates star finds support from his agent - 'He's at the right place for his future'

In a significant boost for Stellenbosch, the club has secured Thabiso Lebitso on a lucrative long-term contract following his departure from Orlando Pirates.

The Cape Winelands outfit has demonstrated their faith in the right-back by handing him a three-year deal, which includes an option for a further two seasons, effectively tying him to the club for five years.

His representative, Jazzman Mahlakgane, expressed his immense satisfaction with how the negotiations unfolded between the two Premier Soccer League sides.







