Teboho Mokoena fatigue debate justified as Bafana Bafana prepare for FIFA World Cup challenge - 'The level is different'

As Bafana Bafana prepare for the 2026 FIFA World Cup stage, the spotlight has shifted sharply onto the intense workload carried by key personnel within the squad.

Teboho Mokoena, often described as the heartbeat of Bafana, has been at the centre of the debate, with growing concerns over his relentless minutes and heavy responsibility across competitions.

Former Premier Soccer League star Mark Mayambela believes the midfielder has had virtually no recovery time between high-stakes assignments for both club and Bafana, underlining the physical strain of an unforgiving schedule.