Teboho Mokoena fatigue debate justified as Bafana Bafana prepare for FIFA World Cup challenge - 'The level is different'
- AFP
Fears over Bafana engine room
As Bafana Bafana prepare for the 2026 FIFA World Cup stage, the spotlight has shifted sharply onto the intense workload carried by key personnel within the squad.
Teboho Mokoena, often described as the heartbeat of Bafana, has been at the centre of the debate, with growing concerns over his relentless minutes and heavy responsibility across competitions.
Former Premier Soccer League star Mark Mayambela believes the midfielder has had virtually no recovery time between high-stakes assignments for both club and Bafana, underlining the physical strain of an unforgiving schedule.
Mayambela identifies red flags
Speaking on the Izinja zeGame podcast, Mayambela highlighted the sheer volume of minutes Mokoena has clocked over the past months.
With the FIFA Club World Cup and CAF Champions League added to his domestic commitments, the demand on his body has reached unprecedented levels.
"For me 'Tebza' [Mokoena] and Yaya [Sphephelo Sithole] would be starting in that midfield, but I'm a bit worried with 'Tebza' due to the amount of games he has played since the Club World Cup," Mayambela said.
"In December [last year] he was in the AFCON, and now he has just finished playing [CAF] Champions League."
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Intensity gap raises alarm
The former Chippa United star also noted that the modern game is significantly more demanding than previous eras.
He pointed to specific data from Sundowns' recent continental exploits to illustrate the physical toll exerted on players at the highest level of the African game compared to the PSL.
"The intensity of the game is not the same as before [as during our time]; the game has become more explosive," he explained.
"I was looking at the stats when Sundowns played a [Champions League] final against Pyramids; they encountered 266 pressing moments.
"When they play PSL, they encounter maybe half of that or even less.
"If they encountered 266 pressing moments, imagine against Borussia Dortmund at the Club World Cup. The level is different."
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What comes next for Bafana?
While the 29-year-old midfielder is widely regarded as a midfield soldier with a big heart, Mayambela warns that the demands will present a physical challenge unlike anything found in South African football.
Hugo Broos’ charges are set to face Jamaica in an international friendly as part of their build-up schedule.
They will then take on Mexico on June 11 in a crucial encounter that will set the tone for their FIFA World Cup Group A campaign.