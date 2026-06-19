Suspended Teboho Mokoena reacts to Bafana Bafana draw and personal blow - 'I think I play better with a yellow card'

Bafana Bafana’s midfielder Teboho Mokoena has provided a candid and somewhat surprising assessment of his own playing style following South Africa’s recent outing.

The 29-year-old talisman, who has become an indispensable figure for both club and country, will now serve a suspension for his second yellow card of the tournament and miss the South Korea clash.

Reflecting on the intensity required at the highest level, Mokoena jokingly suggested that having a yellow card against his name actually sharpens his focus on the pitch.

"I think I play better with a yellow card because I'm very aggressive and I never pull out of a challenge, so when I'm on a yellow card maybe I'm a little bit more cautious," Mokoena stated on SABC Sport.



