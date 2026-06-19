Suspended Teboho Mokoena reacts to Bafana Bafana draw and personal blow - 'I think I play better with a yellow card'
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The irony of Mokoena's disciplinary tightrope
Bafana Bafana’s midfielder Teboho Mokoena has provided a candid and somewhat surprising assessment of his own playing style following South Africa’s recent outing.
The 29-year-old talisman, who has become an indispensable figure for both club and country, will now serve a suspension for his second yellow card of the tournament and miss the South Korea clash.
Reflecting on the intensity required at the highest level, Mokoena jokingly suggested that having a yellow card against his name actually sharpens his focus on the pitch.
"I think I play better with a yellow card because I'm very aggressive and I never pull out of a challenge, so when I'm on a yellow card maybe I'm a little bit more cautious," Mokoena stated on SABC Sport.
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'I'm proud of the team'
Despite the setback, Mokoena ended on a positive note after calmly converting the penalty that secured a draw for Bafana, keeping their hopes alive heading into the final group-stage encounter.
"I was relieved, although I thought we could get another one," he said.
"Unfortunately, I won't play the next game, but I'm proud of the team for the way we played and showed up."
"Being at a World Cup is amazing, and I know everyone back home in Bethlehem is cheering for me. I'm just living my dream."
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A major blow for Broos' plans
While Mokoena might feel his performance levels rise when walking the disciplinary plank, his latest caution has come at a high price for the national team.
The absence of the Mamelodi Sundowns man will be felt deeply. Mokoena has been the heartbeat of the Bafana engine room, providing the physical presence and passing range.
Substituting his influence will be no easy task for Hugo Broos, who must now look at alternative options to overcome South Korea in their must-win final group match.
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Maseko reflects on his debut
Meanwhile, Thapelo Maseko who created the chance leading to the penalty, admitted it was an emotional occasion for him, adding that he was pleased Bafana secured a valuable point.
"It's a special feeling, but I'm just thankful and grateful to the Almighty and to the people back home.
"It was quite an emotional one for me, and I'm very happy with this point."