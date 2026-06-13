Steve Komphela reveals how Mamelodi Sundowns' PSL campaign fell apart - 'All these weighed heavily on the players'

Steve Komphela believes the catalyst for Mamelodi Sundowns' domestic struggles was a lack of adequate preparation time following their exploits in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

The senior coach noted that the ripple effect of a shortened break was felt throughout the entire squad as the season progressed, leading to a physical and tactical deficit they couldn't overcome in local competitions.

"If you don't have a good pre-season, it does affect almost everything in your programme," Komphela said on The Pitchside Podcast.

"You're likely to face injuries, and coming from matches where you have not had enough rest, you're likely to have lack of form, burnout of players; there's just a lot you will juggle."

He highlighted that while the club usually thrives under pressure, the physical toll of 2025 was unprecedented.