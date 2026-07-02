Stellenbosch unveil another former Orlando Pirates star - 'He is a proven goalscorer and match-winner'
A major attacking reinforcement for Barker
On Thursday morning, Stellenbosch officially confirmed the signing of Sinoxolo Kwayiba from Chippa United.
According to the club, the 26-year-old has committed his future by signing a long-term contract.
Putting an end to speculation regarding his next destination after an impressive stint in the Eastern Cape. Kwayiba, who previously spent time on the books of Orlando Pirates, arrives with a reputation as one of the most clinical finishers in the domestic game.
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'We have admired for some time'
The club's hierarchy has expressed their satisfaction in securing a player who was high on their priority list.
Speaking on Kwayiba's arrival, Stellies' CEO Rob Benadie emphasised that the player's profile fits perfectly with the club's philosophy.
"Sinoxolo is an exciting player who we have admired for some time, so we are delighted to welcome him to the Club," Benadie stated as per the Club's website.
- Chippa United
Adding a proven match-winner to the squad
With the departure of several key stars recently, the need for a reliable focal point was evident.
Benadie believes that the former Pirates man provides exactly that, noting his track record in high-pressure situations.
"He is a proven goalscorer and match-winner who has consistently displayed his ability to compete at the highest level, and we believe he will be a valuable addition to our squad," the CEO added.
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Re-union
Kwayiba is not the only player with ties to the Buccaneers and Chilli Boys to make the move to Stellies.
The club has been proactive in the market, having already secured the acquisition of Thabiso Lebitso permanently from Pirates.
The 26-year-old will now join his new teammates for pre-season training as they gear up for the start of the 2026/27 campaign.
His versatility and physical presence are expected to provide Gavin Hunt with various tactical options in the final third.