Stellenbosch unveil another former Orlando Pirates star - 'He is a proven goalscorer and match-winner'

On Thursday morning, Stellenbosch officially confirmed the signing of Sinoxolo Kwayiba from Chippa United.

According to the club, the 26-year-old has committed his future by signing a long-term contract.

Putting an end to speculation regarding his next destination after an impressive stint in the Eastern Cape. Kwayiba, who previously spent time on the books of Orlando Pirates, arrives with a reputation as one of the most clinical finishers in the domestic game.







