Springbok rugby captain Siya Kolisi throws his weight behind Bafana Bafana's bid for FIFA World Cup knockout rounds - 'You never give up'

South Africa’s World Cup hopes are currently hanging by a thread, but they have received a significant boost from one of the country's most successful sporting figures.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, speaking after leading his side to a dominant 80-31 victory over the Barbarians, made it clear that he believes the national football team can get the job done in Monterrey this Thursday.

Kolisi, a well-known supporter of the national football team who visited the squad in Durban earlier this year, remains confident despite the pressure.

"It was a tough first loss for Bafana against Mexico, but they answered well with a draw against Czechia in their second game," Kolisi said.

"With the amount of attacking Bafana did they could just not get an opportunity and then they got the penalty against Czechia.

"I really believe Bafana have it in them to beat South Korea."