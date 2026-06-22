Springbok rugby captain Siya Kolisi throws his weight behind Bafana Bafana's bid for FIFA World Cup knockout rounds - 'You never give up'
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A national icon offers his support
South Africa’s World Cup hopes are currently hanging by a thread, but they have received a significant boost from one of the country's most successful sporting figures.
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, speaking after leading his side to a dominant 80-31 victory over the Barbarians, made it clear that he believes the national football team can get the job done in Monterrey this Thursday.
Kolisi, a well-known supporter of the national football team who visited the squad in Durban earlier this year, remains confident despite the pressure.
"It was a tough first loss for Bafana against Mexico, but they answered well with a draw against Czechia in their second game," Kolisi said.
"With the amount of attacking Bafana did they could just not get an opportunity and then they got the penalty against Czechia.
"I really believe Bafana have it in them to beat South Korea."
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Drawing parallels with rugby triumphs
The veteran flanker pointed to the Springboks' own history as proof that a slow start to a major tournament does not have to end in failure.
He reminded fans that his own side faced similar adversity during their triumphant campaign in 2019.
"The Springboks also don’t always get it right. In our first game at the World Cup in 2019 we lost to New Zealand," he noted, referencing the 23-13 defeat in Yokohama that preceded their march to the trophy.
With Bafana Bafana needing a victory to advance to the next round, Kolisi urged the nation to maintain their faith in captain Ronwen Williams and the rest of the squad.
"We just need to get behind Bafana because I know for a fact captain Ronwen Williams and his team are giving their best at all times," Kolisi said.
"So let us just be as positive as we can and get behind them."
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The mentality of a champion
While Kolisi admitted he is not a technical expert on football, he shared the philosophy that has served the Springboks so well under the guidance of Rassie Erasmus.
The emphasis, according to the rugby star, must be on pure work rate and the refusal to be outcompeted by the opposition on the pitch.
"I can’t say too much about soccer, but coach Rassie Erasmus always tells us the opposition can’t outwork you in the intensity of the game and that is really important," Kolisi explained.
"I’m sure Bafana know that. As South Africans you never give up and it must always be a fight. That is all I can say and obviously I can’t say anything technical."
- AFP
Focusing on the task at hand
As Bafana prepare for their showdown in Mexico, Kolisi is balancing his support with his own responsibilities on the rugby field.
His side’s recent 80-point haul has helped build squad depth ahead of the Rugby's Greatest Rivalry Tour against New Zealand's All Blacks, but the captain’s thoughts are clearly with his counterparts in the football camp as they prepare for their biggest game in recent memory.
Bafana face a scenario that is familiar to the Bok captain. Win at all costs.