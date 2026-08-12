Miguel Cardoso praises Mamelodi Sundowns last-gasp brace hero Sphelele Mkhulise but bemoans set piece defending - 'It’s crazy, crazy how you can be targeted'

Sphelele Mkhulise produced a match-winning cameo off the bench to steer Mamelodi Sundowns toward a hard-fought victory in their league opener.

Despite TS Galaxy providing a stern test for the defending champions, Mkhulise’s late brace proved to be the difference in a five-goal thriller.

His performance was so impactful that Cardoso took the unusual step of carrying the player on his shoulders to celebrate in front of the traveling supporters after the final whistle had blown.

Reflecting on the midfielder's contribution, Cardoso told SuperSport: “I think he deserves to be man-of-the-match today, sorry by all the work [Victor] Letsoalo did. But I think today the Man-of-the-Match will very deservedly be Pitso [Sphelele] Mkhulise by what he means, what he means for the club for us.

"He is a player with a fantastic character because he is able to sometimes sustain the aggression of not being called.

“But we know that we have a brother, a friend, somebody that has quality and when we bring him, we know what to expect.

"Today, he gave us the luck we needed, the energy that we needed the goal. I put him on my shoulder.

"I took him in front of the fans because he deserves to be carried by me because he also carried us to get the result we needed,” he said.



