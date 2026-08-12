Miguel Cardoso praises Mamelodi Sundowns last-gasp brace hero Sphelele Mkhulise but bemoans set piece defending - 'It’s crazy, crazy how you can be targeted'
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The hero of Mbombela Stadium
Sphelele Mkhulise produced a match-winning cameo off the bench to steer Mamelodi Sundowns toward a hard-fought victory in their league opener.
Despite TS Galaxy providing a stern test for the defending champions, Mkhulise’s late brace proved to be the difference in a five-goal thriller.
His performance was so impactful that Cardoso took the unusual step of carrying the player on his shoulders to celebrate in front of the traveling supporters after the final whistle had blown.
Reflecting on the midfielder's contribution, Cardoso told SuperSport: “I think he deserves to be man-of-the-match today, sorry by all the work [Victor] Letsoalo did. But I think today the Man-of-the-Match will very deservedly be Pitso [Sphelele] Mkhulise by what he means, what he means for the club for us.
"He is a player with a fantastic character because he is able to sometimes sustain the aggression of not being called.
“But we know that we have a brother, a friend, somebody that has quality and when we bring him, we know what to expect.
"Today, he gave us the luck we needed, the energy that we needed the goal. I put him on my shoulder.
"I took him in front of the fans because he deserves to be carried by me because he also carried us to get the result we needed,” he said.
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Defensive frustrations for Cardoso
While the offensive fireworks provided plenty of reasons for optimism, Cardoso was less than impressed with how his side handled defensive transitions and dead-ball situations.
The Brazilians conceded again from a set-piece, a recurring theme that has troubled the technical team in recent outings.
This latest lapse followed a weekend where the Tshwane giants also conceded twice from similar situations during their clash against Polokwane City, leading to internal concerns about their organization.
The Portuguese tactician did not hold back when assessing the frequency of these errors, describing the pattern as statistically baffling.
“It’s crazy, crazy how you can be targeted three times in two matches when you play in last year 50 and have the same number of goals suffered.
"We have to go back on that and instil confidence because it’s always a matter of confidence, you cannot be on a set-piece without confidence," he concluded.
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Building momentum in the Betway Premiership
Sundowns now face the task of balancing their attacking flair with a more disciplined defensive approach as the season intensifies.
The victory over TS Galaxy serves as a vital psychological boost, especially given the late nature of the winning goals, but Cardoso knows that reliance on individual brilliance like Mkhulise’s may not be sustainable.
The coach highlighted the need for his players to regain their mental fortitude when defending their own box, particularly against teams that look to exploit physical advantages, with Kaizer Chiefs up next, that physical test will be severe if Fernando Da Cruz has taken notes and is able to start the physically imposing Etiosa Ighodaro upfront.
For now, the Brazilians will celebrate a vital three points, while acknowledging that the "crazy" trend of set-piece vulnerability must be addressed immediately to maintain their dominance in South African football.
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Fan reactions
After the match, Mzansi football fans took to social media to share their views on Sundowns win:
Chiefs need to start practicing set pieces tonight. Sundowns is there for the taking this season - Thato_Legend
Imagine having to defend Williams the whole season🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 i quit, I join those who are against him now - Bryan Lesego Mokoena
One thing about this season, it will expose that Miguel Cardoso is a plumber - Sibusiso Mbatha
I missed Teboho Mokoena. I hope his injury is not serious because we don't have his replacement - Tsholo Dube
Get this boy Kegan Johannes out of my FC, he has been useless in all the games he played-Billy_Sandawana
Sundowns has conceded 4 goals in just two games, that's a problem - LuckySibekoZA
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