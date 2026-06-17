Soweto next for Manqoba Mnqgithi? Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach reportedly parts ways with Golden Arrows
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Mnqgithi’s reported departure
The exit comes after growing whispers in recent weeks linking the experienced Manqoba Mnqgithi with a potential switch to one of the Premier Soccer League’s 'Big Three', with Soweto emerging as a possible next destination in a rapidly unfolding coaching shake-up.
What initially started as rumour has now gained momentum, with Mnqgithi’s reported departure from Golden Arrows, apparently confirmed by iDiski Times, adding further fuel to the ongoing speculation surrounding his next move in the domestic football landscape.
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Arrows overhaul
The publication also claims that assistant coaches Kagiso Dikgacoi and Musa Bilankulu, along with goalkeeper coach Marcus Mashilo, have left the club after they received formal exit letters.
The club is yet to officially confirm the changes and is expected to make decisions on the technical structure ahead of pre-season, with earlier talks involving Adnan Beganovic said to have collapsed.
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Mayfair or Naturena?
The PSL-winning tactician has, over the years, established himself as one of the most respected and tactically astute minds in the local game, earning widespread admiration within the football fraternity despite narrowly missing out on consistent silverware.
His deep understanding of the game and sharp analytical approach have remained defining features of his coaching identity, often praised even in moments when results did not fully reflect his influence.
Now, his name has once again resurfaced in the coaching market, with reports linking him to both Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs as a potential next destination.
His extensive experience at the highest level of African club football, particularly in the CAF Champions League, is believed to be a key factor that could appeal to the Buccaneers if Abdeslam Ouaddou chooses to walk away after his treble-winning first season, as they continue their pursuit of continental dominance and aim to compete for the 'bigger fish' on the African stage.
At the same time, their Soweto rivals in Naturena who are yet to name a coach for the forthcoming season, are also understood to be monitoring developments closely, with the CAF Confederation Cup firmly positioned as a key milestone in their long-term continental ambitions.
In that context, Mnqgithi’s pedigree and familiarity with high-pressure continental campaigns could make him an attractive option for both camps as the coaching carousel continues to gather momentum in the PSL.
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What comes next for Mngqithi?
Ultimately, with both Soweto giants seemingly assessing their long-term ambitions on the continental stage, Mngqithi’s next move could hinge on which project offers the clearest vision and strongest backing.
As speculation continues to build, the experienced mentor remains a sought-after figure in the PSL coaching landscape, with his next chapter potentially set to play a defining role in shaping the balance of power in South African football.