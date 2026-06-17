Soweto next for Manqoba Mnqgithi? Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach reportedly parts ways with Golden Arrows

The PSL-winning tactician has, over the years, established himself as one of the most respected and tactically astute minds in the local game, earning widespread admiration within the football fraternity despite narrowly missing out on consistent silverware.

His deep understanding of the game and sharp analytical approach have remained defining features of his coaching identity, often praised even in moments when results did not fully reflect his influence.

Now, his name has once again resurfaced in the coaching market, with reports linking him to both Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs as a potential next destination.

His extensive experience at the highest level of African club football, particularly in the CAF Champions League, is believed to be a key factor that could appeal to the Buccaneers if Abdeslam Ouaddou chooses to walk away after his treble-winning first season, as they continue their pursuit of continental dominance and aim to compete for the 'bigger fish' on the African stage.

At the same time, their Soweto rivals in Naturena who are yet to name a coach for the forthcoming season, are also understood to be monitoring developments closely, with the CAF Confederation Cup firmly positioned as a key milestone in their long-term continental ambitions.

In that context, Mnqgithi’s pedigree and familiarity with high-pressure continental campaigns could make him an attractive option for both camps as the coaching carousel continues to gather momentum in the PSL.