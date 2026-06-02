Orlando Pirates on high alert as treble-winning coach Abdeslam Ouaddou casts doubt over future - ‘He’s being courted somewhere in North Africa’

Speaking to KickOff, the retired forward weighed in on the circulating reports surrounding the Pirates mentor, offering his take on the unfolding situation.

"Personally, I feel Ouaddou has got an issue somewhere," he said.

"There might be a job for him somewhere [that] he thinks will suit him better.

"It was the same when Jose Riveiro left Pirates. After winning everything and building his CV, he decided to go work elsewhere, and it didn't work out the way he had planned.

"The same thing is happening now with Ouaddou; he's being courted somewhere in North Africa."



