Orlando Pirates on high alert as treble-winning coach Abdeslam Ouaddou casts doubt over future - ‘He’s being courted somewhere in North Africa’
Bucs brace for uncertainty
Orlando Pirates find themselves in a precarious position as rumours continue to swirl over the future of head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou.
After a dominant campaign that saw the Sea Robbers sweep domestic silverware, former Buccaneers striker Thulasizwe Mbuyane believes growing interest from abroad may be behind the coach’s recent unsettling remarks, potentially signalling a brewing tug-of-war for his services beyond South African shores.
- Backpage
'He's being courted somewhere in North Africa'
Speaking to KickOff, the retired forward weighed in on the circulating reports surrounding the Pirates mentor, offering his take on the unfolding situation.
"Personally, I feel Ouaddou has got an issue somewhere," he said.
"There might be a job for him somewhere [that] he thinks will suit him better.
"It was the same when Jose Riveiro left Pirates. After winning everything and building his CV, he decided to go work elsewhere, and it didn't work out the way he had planned.
"The same thing is happening now with Ouaddou; he's being courted somewhere in North Africa."
- Backpage
Psychological toll behind exit talk
Ouaddou has done little to calm the nerves of the Ghost, repeatedly highlighting the immense pressure and exhaustion that comes with managing a club of the Soweto giants' stature.
Mbuyane remains skeptical of these claims, adding: "I feel his name is being discussed somewhere. What kind of coach makes comments like, ‘the difference between me and other coaches is I don't need money?'"
- Backpagepix
Building a CV at Mayfair
He offered a candid reflection on the club’s coaching situation and long-term ambitions, backing the Buccaneers’ ability to remain competitive regardless of the what happens should Ouaddou leave.
"Pirates have had good coaches before, so they can still find someone who can push them to a second treble in a row because they still have a very young team. But yah, it's disappointing to hear a coach saying he is tired."