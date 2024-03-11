Soweto Derby vs Tshwane Derby: Kaizer Chiefs & Orlando Pirates win it in the stands but do Mamelodi Sundowns & SuperSport United have more quality?

GOAL looks at what separates the famous Soweto Derby from Pretoria's less prominent affair between SuperSport United and Mamelodi Sundowns.

The stage is set for the Tshwane derby on Tuesday night between Masandawana and Matsatsantsa A Pitori after Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs rolled the red carpet for what was a thrilling Soweto Derby this past weekend.

SuperSport are the last team to leave a blemish on Sundowns after beating them in September 2022, but the defending PSL champions are on an impressive run of form as they remain unbeaten this season.

While the numbers of the Soweto Derby overshadow those of the capital city version, GOAL takes a look at certain aspects that make the Tshwane affair better than the Soweto Derby.