Soweto Derby legend predicts who will win Premier Soccer League high-stakes encounter between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates

On Sunday, April 26, 2026, one of the biggest derbies in Africa will take place as Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs are set to clash in the Soweto Derby at the FNB Stadium.

Pirates would want a win in order to keep their Premier Soccer League title dream much alive. Chiefs, on the other hand, want the victory in order to end their rivals' dominance in this fixture and consequently boost their top-three finish.

Mamelodi Sundowns and their fans will also follow the proceedings in Soweto keenly because a win for the Glamour Boys will hand them a huge favour in the title race against Bucs.