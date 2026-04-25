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Polokwane City, Kaizer Chiefs, April 2026Backpage
Sinolwetu Tompela

Kaizer Chiefs' Soweto Derby readiness determined by last outing? 'There was nothing exceptional from Amakhosi; it's a psychological issue – they can't handle pressure'

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Former Premier Soccer League coach Mlungisi Ngubane has launched a stinging assessment of the Glamour Boys' mentality ahead of Sunday’s massive Soweto Derby. Following a lacklustre stalemate against Polokwane City, the outspoken mentor believes Amakhosi are struggling with a psychological barrier that prevents them from dominating smaller opposition.

  • Tlou Nkwe, Polokwane City, Wandile Duba, Kaizer Chiefs, April 2026Backpage

    Amakhosi's mental block under fire

    Kaizer Chiefs missed the opportunity to build significant momentum heading into the Soweto Derby after a frustrating draw against Polokwane City.

    Speaking to KickOff, coach Mlungisi Ngubane did not hold back in his assessment of the performance, suggesting that the giants of Naturena are currently lacking the mental fortitude required to consistently assert their dominance.


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  • Lebohang Maboe, Kaizer Chiefs, Bonginkosi Dlamini, Polokwane City, April 2026Backpage

    Comparing Chiefs to rivals

    Ngubane pointed towards Chiefs' arch-rivals as the blueprint they should be following. While Amakhosi struggled to impose themselves against the Limpopo side, Orlando Pirates have shown a more ruthless edge when facing lower-ranked opposition, a trait that the former coach insists is mandatory for a club of such high stature.

    "For example, Pirates showed they wanted to beat AmaZulu. They knew AmaZulu were a tough opponent, so they stepped up their game. That's what Chiefs should have done against Polokwane City," Ngubane remarked.

  • Kaizer Chiefs, April 2026Backpage

    Inconsistency and the 'nothing exceptional' tag

    Ngubane noted that the drop-off in intensity is a recurring problem that plagues the team whenever they are expected to win comfortably.

    "They drew because their play was not on the level of their last five matches. They didn't play like they did against Magesi. Against Polokwane City, it was like they were just going through the motions," he stated.

    Ngubane further elaborated: "Against Magesi, Chiefs were determined to win at all costs, but against Polokwane, they lacked that drive. There was nothing exceptional from Chiefs. It's a psychological issue – they can't handle pressure."

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  • Wandile Duba, Kaizer Chiefs, April 2025Backpage

    Derby context and the pressure of the FNB Stadium

    The Derby often throws form books out of the window, but the mental scars from a lackluster display against City could linger if not addressed by the coaching staff. Ngubane maintains that the club’s size dictates that they should never be looking like equals to the likes of Rise and Shine.

    "Polokwane City shouldn't be on the same level as Chiefs on the pitch. Chiefs have better players, that’s no secret," Ngubane concluded.

    "The Soweto Derby is different from other matches; it doesn't matter whether a team is prepared or not. Chiefs' performance against Polokwane City was off. But against Polokwane City, the level of performance was similar, even though we know Chiefs is much bigger than Polokwane City. Yet, the effort was the same."

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