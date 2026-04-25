Kaizer Chiefs' Soweto Derby readiness determined by last outing? 'There was nothing exceptional from Amakhosi; it's a psychological issue – they can't handle pressure'
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Amakhosi's mental block under fire
Kaizer Chiefs missed the opportunity to build significant momentum heading into the Soweto Derby after a frustrating draw against Polokwane City.
Speaking to KickOff, coach Mlungisi Ngubane did not hold back in his assessment of the performance, suggesting that the giants of Naturena are currently lacking the mental fortitude required to consistently assert their dominance.
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Comparing Chiefs to rivals
Ngubane pointed towards Chiefs' arch-rivals as the blueprint they should be following. While Amakhosi struggled to impose themselves against the Limpopo side, Orlando Pirates have shown a more ruthless edge when facing lower-ranked opposition, a trait that the former coach insists is mandatory for a club of such high stature.
"For example, Pirates showed they wanted to beat AmaZulu. They knew AmaZulu were a tough opponent, so they stepped up their game. That's what Chiefs should have done against Polokwane City," Ngubane remarked.
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Inconsistency and the 'nothing exceptional' tag
Ngubane noted that the drop-off in intensity is a recurring problem that plagues the team whenever they are expected to win comfortably.
"They drew because their play was not on the level of their last five matches. They didn't play like they did against Magesi. Against Polokwane City, it was like they were just going through the motions," he stated.
Ngubane further elaborated: "Against Magesi, Chiefs were determined to win at all costs, but against Polokwane, they lacked that drive. There was nothing exceptional from Chiefs. It's a psychological issue – they can't handle pressure."
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Derby context and the pressure of the FNB Stadium
The Derby often throws form books out of the window, but the mental scars from a lackluster display against City could linger if not addressed by the coaching staff. Ngubane maintains that the club’s size dictates that they should never be looking like equals to the likes of Rise and Shine.
"Polokwane City shouldn't be on the same level as Chiefs on the pitch. Chiefs have better players, that’s no secret," Ngubane concluded.
"The Soweto Derby is different from other matches; it doesn't matter whether a team is prepared or not. Chiefs' performance against Polokwane City was off. But against Polokwane City, the level of performance was similar, even though we know Chiefs is much bigger than Polokwane City. Yet, the effort was the same."