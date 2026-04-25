Kaizer Chiefs' Soweto Derby readiness determined by last outing? 'There was nothing exceptional from Amakhosi; it's a psychological issue – they can't handle pressure'

The Derby often throws form books out of the window, but the mental scars from a lackluster display against City could linger if not addressed by the coaching staff. Ngubane maintains that the club’s size dictates that they should never be looking like equals to the likes of Rise and Shine.

"Polokwane City shouldn't be on the same level as Chiefs on the pitch. Chiefs have better players, that’s no secret," Ngubane concluded.

"The Soweto Derby is different from other matches; it doesn't matter whether a team is prepared or not. Chiefs' performance against Polokwane City was off. But against Polokwane City, the level of performance was similar, even though we know Chiefs is much bigger than Polokwane City. Yet, the effort was the same."