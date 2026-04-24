Will Orlando Pirates survive? Kaizer Chiefs' Khalil Ben Youssef pleased to have 'a good headache' ahead of Soweto Derby showdown
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Chiefs strikers improving
After Kaizer Chiefs strikers were initially criticised for their low output in terms of goals, they have improved in recent outings.
Amakhosi are the fourth highest-scoring team in the Premier Soccer League, having netted 28 goals so far.
Off-season signing Flavio Silva is the club's top scorer with seven goals, while Mduduzi Shabalala has five, Glody Lilepo has netted four and Wandile Duba three.
In the last six games where they are unbeaten - five wins and a draw - the Glamour Boys' forwards have scored 12 goals in total.
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Good headache
With their leading attackers in relatively good form, Chiefs' co-coach Khalil Ben Youssef has said they face what he terms a good headache.
“I think it’s a good headache that we have. Sometimes, if you have good players and you have to choose, it’s better than not having any players and having to find solutions. I think it’s a good headache," Ben Youssef said as per iDiski Times.
“I think as a team, if you check how many goals we have scored, it was Shabalala, Lilepo, Silva, Duba – all the players are performing very well. We are not the kind of team that depends on one or two players; if they were not there, the team would struggle.
“So, it’s more about the team; it’s not about the person we play," he added.
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Ben Youssef confident
The Glamour Boys are heading to Sunday's Soweto Derby clash unbeaten in six league games, and the Tunisian tactician believes they are in better shape to face their traditional rivals.
"Now, there’s a big difference between the first and second derby. Every team has been performing well in the last six or seven games. We are coming from six games – five wins and one draw," the coach noted.
"We were unlucky that we had a lot of injuries. The difficult thing about a job is that when you have injuries, you have to make substitutions, and you don’t have consistency.
"Now, in the last five or six games, it’s been relatively the same squad. When the consistency is there, the performance and the results are there. Unfortunately, we missed a lot of chances and points. The performance was good, but we didn’t score. But we found balance in the last two games."
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Ouaddou eyes another win
In his first Soweto Derby, Abdeslam Ouaddou guided his side to a 3-0 victory, and on Sunday at the FNB Stadium, he will be attempting to register a season double over Chiefs.
"You can see that our team never gives up from the beginning until the end," Ouaddou affirmed.
“I think you’re going to see a well-organised team that is going to make a lot of runs and play with a lot of intensity in the derby.”