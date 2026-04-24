Will Orlando Pirates survive? Kaizer Chiefs' Khalil Ben Youssef pleased to have 'a good headache' ahead of Soweto Derby showdown

After Kaizer Chiefs strikers were initially criticised for their low output in terms of goals, they have improved in recent outings.

Amakhosi are the fourth highest-scoring team in the Premier Soccer League, having netted 28 goals so far.

Off-season signing Flavio Silva is the club's top scorer with seven goals, while Mduduzi Shabalala has five, Glody Lilepo has netted four and Wandile Duba three.

In the last six games where they are unbeaten - five wins and a draw - the Glamour Boys' forwards have scored 12 goals in total.