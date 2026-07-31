Sipho Chaine explains why Orlando Pirates must evolve after treble-winning season - 'What worked in 2025/26 won’t work in 2026/27'
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The transition from chasing to being chased
Orlando Pirates head into the new Premier Soccer League season with a target firmly on their backs after ending Mamelodi Sundowns' dominance to complete a historic treble last campaign.
The Buccaneers begin their title defence against Milford FC at Orlando Amstel Arena on Saturday, knowing every opponent will be eager to knock off the reigning champions.
That shift in expectations is not lost on goalkeeper Sipho Chaine, who believes last season's success counts for little unless Pirates continue to evolve.
Speaking during the club's media open day, Chaine stressed that a fresh approach will be needed if the Soweto giants are to remain at the summit.
"Yes, a different mindset, different season. What worked in 2025/26 won’t work in 2026/27," he told the media.
Evolving beyond previous success
For Chaine, the danger of complacency is real when a squad has reached the heights Pirates achieved last term.
He has urged the entire organisation to push for even greater milestones rather than looking back at past trophies.
Speaking on the necessity of this psychological shift, Chaine added: "That is the important thing, a different mindset, a mindset of achieving even greater things.
"A mindset that now we are the chased, and we are not chasing.
"It requires a different, overall, perspective of what you are coming up with."
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Handling the pressure of expectations
The weight of expectation at Mayfair is always heavy, but a treble-winning campaign has raised the bar to unprecedented levels for the current generation.
When questioned about how the squad plans to handle the mounting pressure of being the hunted side, Chaine offered a philosophical view of their internal objectives.
Chaine explained his outlook by stating: "It depends how you look at it.
"From your perspective, it might be the same or not, but, with us, winning the league championship is not just about the trophy.
A new era at Orlando Amstel Arena
As Saturday approaches, the atmosphere around the Orlando Amstel Arena is one of excitement mixed with caution.
The supporters are eager to see if their heroes can replicate the magic of last season, but Chaine’s comments serve as a grounding reminder that the journey starts from zero again.
"We have goals, we have aspirations within the season, and when you walk towards that, that’s the most important thing, because in setting the bar there, it gives you the league championship rather than the league being the ultimate goal," Chaine concluded.
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