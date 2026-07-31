Sipho Chaine explains why Orlando Pirates must evolve after treble-winning season - 'What worked in 2025/26 won’t work in 2026/27'

Orlando Pirates head into the new Premier Soccer League season with a target firmly on their backs after ending Mamelodi Sundowns' dominance to complete a historic treble last campaign.

The Buccaneers begin their title defence against Milford FC at Orlando Amstel Arena on Saturday, knowing every opponent will be eager to knock off the reigning champions.

That shift in expectations is not lost on goalkeeper Sipho Chaine, who believes last season's success counts for little unless Pirates continue to evolve.

Speaking during the club's media open day, Chaine stressed that a fresh approach will be needed if the Soweto giants are to remain at the summit.

"Yes, a different mindset, different season. What worked in 2025/26 won’t work in 2026/27," he told the media.



