Steve Barker has stressed the importance of getting their CAF Champions League group-stage campaign off to a positive start. He believes his troops have the confidence and belief to execute their game plan, with a strong start key to their ambitions of reaching the knockout stages.

“Tomorrow’s game is I think in the context of the group stages extremely important for us, to get off to a good start. We’re obviously playing a formidable opponent. You know it is two teams in really good form,” said Barker.

“It’s about just ensuring that we do execute our game plan on the day, it’s going to be about the real big moments in the match. But we are feeling confident, we have believe in what we want to achieve, we want to make sure that each and every game in the group stage we want to give up our best, so that we can give ourselves the best opportunity to get to the knockout stages, which is our aim.”

Simba possible XI: Tanja, Chama, De Reuck, Gueye, Jabaar, Kagoma, Kapombe, Maema, Mligo Mpanzu, Oura.