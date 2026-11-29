Simba vs Orlando Pirates CAF Champions League Match Preview: How to watch, kick-off, venue, squad news, current form and prediction
Match information
Competition:
CAF Champions League Qualifying
Game:
Simba vs Orlando Pirates
Date:
29/11/26
Kick-off time:
15:00 SAST
Venue:
Uhuru Stadium, Dar es Salaam.
Head-to-head and recent form
Simba: W W W W W
Wekundu wa Msimbazi head into this encounter in high spirits, having enjoyed an impressive unbeaten run that will give them plenty of confidence ahead of the clash.
Orlando Pirates: W W W W W
Meanwhile, the Sea Robbers are also enjoying an unbeaten run and head into the encounter in good form. However, Abdeslam Ouaddou's young charges will need to show composure, confidence and discipline if they are to get the job done away from home.
Head to head
Date
Score
Competition
24/04/22
Pirates 1-0 Simba
CAF Confederation Cup
17/04/22
Simba 1-0 Pirates
CAF Confederation Cup
GOAL Prediction:
Home win: 26%
Draw: 30%
Away win: 44%
Simba squad news
Steve Barker has stressed the importance of getting their CAF Champions League group-stage campaign off to a positive start. He believes his troops have the confidence and belief to execute their game plan, with a strong start key to their ambitions of reaching the knockout stages.
“Tomorrow’s game is I think in the context of the group stages extremely important for us, to get off to a good start. We’re obviously playing a formidable opponent. You know it is two teams in really good form,” said Barker.
“It’s about just ensuring that we do execute our game plan on the day, it’s going to be about the real big moments in the match. But we are feeling confident, we have believe in what we want to achieve, we want to make sure that each and every game in the group stage we want to give up our best, so that we can give ourselves the best opportunity to get to the knockout stages, which is our aim.”
Simba possible XI: Tanja, Chama, De Reuck, Gueye, Jabaar, Kagoma, Kapombe, Maema, Mligo Mpanzu, Oura.
Orlando Pirates squad news
The Buccaneers will have to navigate the clash without their captain, Nkosinathi Sibisi, who is sidelined for the remainder of the year through injury, while there is still no clarity on Thapelo Mokobodi's availability after he picked up an injury in Tuesday's league outing.
Abdeslam Ouaddou has warned of a tough away test for the Soweto giants, insisting his side must adapt to the environment and carefully manage their preparations.
"It will be a difficult game because we are playing away," Ouaddou stated. "We have to adapt to the environment. It's a Champions League game, and different football. But we are going to prepare well for the match.
"He knows us because he was in the league. He knows Pirates well. We will have to rest, recover, and choose the soldiers that will represent us."
Pirates Possible XI: Chaine, Hotto, Seema, Zulu, Derbyshire, Mbatha, Selepe, Masilela, Appollis, Moremi, Mbuthuma.
How to watch Simba vs Pirates - TV channels & live streams
Online streaming
TV Channel
SABC Plus App
SABC1
- Backpage
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