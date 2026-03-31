Senne Lammens appears to take subtle swipe at Ruben Amorim as Man Utd goalkeeper heaps praise on Michael Carrick

The Portuguese coach was known for his devotion to a specific three-back system with no natural wingers, which often left players struggling to adapt. Lammens suggested that such complexity can often alienate a dressing room, hindering the players' ability to perform at their natural best.

"Sometimes, managers make a plan too complicated, and then some players don’t buy in and it’s difficult to get on the same level for everyone," Lammens said. "But from the first game, it was quite clear what he [Carrick] wanted. He was not asking the most difficult things, but also he was able to let our players thrive in their qualities. At the back, not giving goals away is one of the most important things, and then our players in front can make a difference. That’s probably what has been working the best."