SAFA Technical Director Molefi Ntseki praises Pitso Mosimane's class after Bafana Bafana appointment - 'You appreciate your predecessor and thank you for that'

Beyond the tactical blueprints and long-term planning, it was Mosimane’s conduct regarding his predecessor, Broos, that truly resonated with the SAFA leadership.

In an industry where outgoing coaches are often criticised by those stepping into their shoes, Mosimane’s refusal to tear down the work of the Belgian coach was noted as a sign of significant professional maturity.

Ntseki went on to express his gratitude for this show of solidarity, noting that it reflects well on the maturity of the South African coaching landscape.

"In most cases, predecessors and successors they don’t always talk well of each other. And I think that understanding, that experience that you have gained over years, is the one that says to the world, you appreciate your predecessor and thank you for that," he continued.

"The expectation from me as a technician was also for your predecessor to appreciate and wish the successor all the best of luck. But at times the understanding becomes different, and the connotations also becomes different.

"But I really want to thank you to have appreciated and recognised the work that was done by the predecessor."



