SAFA Technical Director Molefi Ntseki praises Pitso Mosimane's class after Bafana Bafana appointment - 'You appreciate your predecessor and thank you for that'
- Backpagepix
The presentation that secured the role
Ntseki has revealed that Mosimane’s four-year vision for Bafana Bafana was a major factor in him emerging as the preferred candidate for the job.
Speaking at the coach’s official unveiling, Ntseki explained that the long-term proposal, spanning from 2026 to 2030, ultimately separated Mosimane from the other contenders.
The technical director also praised Mosimane for acknowledging the work done by Hugo Broos, highlighting the returning coach’s humility in recognising the foundation left by his predecessor.
- Backpagepix
'That is why the choice was made'
"I think when we approached you then you made a very good presentation, of which the presentation itself it’s a four-year presentation, starting in 2026 until 2030, so we really appreciate the presentation that you made," said Ntseki as per iDiski Times.
"That is why the choice was made to be you the preferred candidate to take over Bafana Bafana. I must also thank you to have appreciated the good work that coach Hugo Broos played in putting together the team that we have, in putting us back into the world football."
- Backpage
Respecting the legacy of Broos
Beyond the tactical blueprints and long-term planning, it was Mosimane’s conduct regarding his predecessor, Broos, that truly resonated with the SAFA leadership.
In an industry where outgoing coaches are often criticised by those stepping into their shoes, Mosimane’s refusal to tear down the work of the Belgian coach was noted as a sign of significant professional maturity.
Ntseki went on to express his gratitude for this show of solidarity, noting that it reflects well on the maturity of the South African coaching landscape.
"In most cases, predecessors and successors they don’t always talk well of each other. And I think that understanding, that experience that you have gained over years, is the one that says to the world, you appreciate your predecessor and thank you for that," he continued.
"The expectation from me as a technician was also for your predecessor to appreciate and wish the successor all the best of luck. But at times the understanding becomes different, and the connotations also becomes different.
"But I really want to thank you to have appreciated and recognised the work that was done by the predecessor."
- Backpagepix
Mosimane's humility and professionalism
Ntseki’s praise for Mosimane comes after the new Bafana coach chose to take the high road following Broos’ pointed remarks about the national team’s future.
Rather than engage in a war of words, Mosimane publicly acknowledged the Belgian’s work and the strong foundation he left behind, earning praise from Ntseki for his humility and professionalism.
"I will answer the questions related to my job, which is coaching,” Mosimane stated.
"I think way before I have recognised and praised Hugo Broos for what he’s done, I appreciate the work Broos has done, and everyone else has done [before my return to Bafana Bafana coach]."
"He has laid very good foundations for us; he has done exceptionally well. I’m not saying it today only; I’ve said it before. He has put a good foundation for me."
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting