Newly appointed Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane responds to Hugo Broos remarks - 'I have recognised and praised the work he's done'

The South African football landscape was rocked this week as Pitso Mosimane was officially unveiled as the new Bafana Bafana head coach during a high-profile press briefing at SAFA House.

However, the appointment was somewhat overshadowed by parting shots from Hugo Broos, who voiced concerns that the national team would "go five years back in time" under the new regime.

Despite the provocative nature of these remarks, Mosimane refused to engage in a public war of words with the man he is replacing.

Speaking to the media during his first official engagement since taking the reins, the coach popularly known as 'Jingles' maintained a professional stance, choosing to focus on the technical aspects of his new role rather than personal grievances.