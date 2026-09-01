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Newly appointed Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane responds to Hugo Broos remarks - 'I have recognised and praised the work he's done'
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Mosimane stays classy in the face of criticism
The South African football landscape was rocked this week as Pitso Mosimane was officially unveiled as the new Bafana Bafana head coach during a high-profile press briefing at SAFA House.
However, the appointment was somewhat overshadowed by parting shots from Hugo Broos, who voiced concerns that the national team would "go five years back in time" under the new regime.
Despite the provocative nature of these remarks, Mosimane refused to engage in a public war of words with the man he is replacing.
Speaking to the media during his first official engagement since taking the reins, the coach popularly known as 'Jingles' maintained a professional stance, choosing to focus on the technical aspects of his new role rather than personal grievances.
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Recognising the foundations laid by Broos
Mosimane was quick to pivot the conversation toward the progress made by the national team during the previous cycle.
Instead of firing back at Broos' warnings about agents and owners, Mosimane highlighted the positive aspects of the Belgian's tenure.
Addressing the specific nature of the questions regarding Broos, Mosimane stated: "I will answer the questions related to my job, which is coaching," the former Mamelodi Sundowns mentor said as per iDiski Times.
"I think way before I recognised and praised Hugo Broos for what he’s done, I appreciated the work Broos has done, and everyone else has done, [before my return to Bafana Bafana coach]."
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Building on recent international success
The new Bafana boss believes that he is inheriting a squad that is in a much better position than in previous years, largely thanks to the stability established by the outgoing coach.
Mosimane was adamant that he does not view the current situation as a total rebuild, but rather as an opportunity to refine a system that has already shown glimpses of high-level potential during major continental tournaments.
Mosimane further elaborated on his respect for the previous technical staff, saying: "He has laid very good foundations for us; he has done exceptionally well. I’m not saying it today only; I’ve said it before.
"He has put a good foundation for me. I appreciate the work Broos has done, and everyone else has done [before my return to Bafana Bafana coach]."
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Focusing on the future of South African football
As Mosimane begins his second stint in charge of the national team, the focus shifts to how he will manage the squad and whether he can navigate the political waters that Broos found so treacherous.
With his technical team now confirmed, the triple CAF Champions League winner is ready to put his own stamp on the side while keeping the continuity he praised so highly.
The narrative now moves away from the drama of the handover and toward the upcoming qualifying fixtures.
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