SAFA provides update on long-awaited technology rollout - 'Three referees fully approved as referee VAR and AVAR'

The long-standing debate regarding the absence of Video Assistant Referees in South African football has taken a significant turn. After recent tensions between the South African Football Association and the Ministry of Sports, Arts and Culture, SAFA submitted a formal report to Minister Gayton McKenzie.

SAFA CEO Lydia Monyepao addressed the media to clarify the current status of the project, emphasising that while the wheels are turning, there are no shortcuts to full implementation.

"The training and certification process of referees is expected to take approximately four to six months, and will involve theoretical, simulator-based, and field-based practical training for referees, video assistant referees, and assistant video assistant referees," Monyepao explained, as quoted by iDiski Times.







