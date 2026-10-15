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SAFA provides update on long-awaited technology rollout - 'Three referees fully approved as referee VAR and AVAR'
Major progress in VAR rollout
The long-standing debate regarding the absence of Video Assistant Referees in South African football has taken a significant turn. After recent tensions between the South African Football Association and the Ministry of Sports, Arts and Culture, SAFA submitted a formal report to Minister Gayton McKenzie.
SAFA CEO Lydia Monyepao addressed the media to clarify the current status of the project, emphasising that while the wheels are turning, there are no shortcuts to full implementation.
"The training and certification process of referees is expected to take approximately four to six months, and will involve theoretical, simulator-based, and field-based practical training for referees, video assistant referees, and assistant video assistant referees," Monyepao explained, as quoted by iDiski Times.
- Akhona Makalima/Instagram
Referee certification & FIFA backing
A major milestone in this journey is the qualification of specific officials who have already undergone training through regional partnerships. Monyepao highlighted that South Africa already has a small elite group ready to lead the charge.
"SAFA already has eight referees successfully trained through Cosafa on VAR, with three referees fully approved as referee VAR and AVAR, namely Abongile Tom, Luxolo Badi, and Akhona Makalima,” she said.
This group will form the backbone of the expansion as more officials enter the pipeline.
The next critical step involves direct collaboration with the world football governing body. SAFA is scheduled to meet with FIFA on October 15, 2026, to seek formal approval to begin the mass training of South African referees.
- Getty
Collaborative roadmap for implementation
The rollout is not just a sporting endeavor but a massive logistical and financial undertaking involving multiple stakeholders.
SAFA has confirmed that they are strengthening their project team to include experts from finance and technical departments, alongside representatives from the PSL and major broadcasters.
"The current roadmap includes further engagement with FIFA, as indicated, from tomorrow onwards; further engagements with Cosafa on the training of referees, strengthening the VAR project team with representation from finance, technical, the PSL, and broadcasters; finalising engagement by the VAR project team with the PSL; engagement with the VAR project team, with broadcasters including SuperSport, Canal Plus, and the SABC; confirming technical compatibility requirements; conducting supplier demonstrations; and advancing referee training programs," Monyepao added.
- Getty Images
When will VAR debut?
Fans hoping for an immediate introduction in the top flight may need to wait a bit longer, as SAFA plans to use a controlled trial phase first. Instead of a blanket rollout, the technology will be tested in specific environments such as the Hollywoodbets Super League and the ABC Motsepe League playoffs.
"Our next milestone is not immediate full implementation of VAR, but rather a controlled trial phase. Trials will be undertaken in SAFA competitions such as the HSL [Hollywoodbets Super League] and playoff tournaments such as the ABC Motsepe playoffs.
"Appropriate cup competitions with permission from the PSL such as the Nedbank Cup, other suitable football environments approved under FIFA, such as international friendly matches, so that our boys and girls can also get used to VAR in preparation of the FIFA World Cup," Monyepao stated.
This phased approach aims to ensure that when the technology finally lands in the domestic league, the transition is as smooth as possible for players and fans alike.
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