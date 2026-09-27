'I disagree!' - Roy Keane shuts down Anthony Gordon claim that England are on same level as World Cup winners Spain

Following a dramatic night at Wembley where Spain overturned a deficit to win, Barcelona winger Anthony Gordon was bullish about England's standing in world football. The former Everton man, who scored a fine equaliser on the night, suggested that the Three Lions are now operating on the same tactical and technical plane as Luis de la Fuente's side. However, Roy Keane, speaking in his role as a pundit for ITV Sport, was far from convinced by the forward's logic, pointing to Spain's recent trophy cabinet as the ultimate proof of the disparity between the two nations.

Keane delivered a characteristically blunt assessment of the situation, making it clear that confidence does not necessarily equal quality. Responding to the England forward, Keane said on ITV Sport: 'I disagree with Gordon, I think there is a gap. I think there is, obviously [Spain are] world champions, European champions.' The Irishman's comments underscored a night where England showed glimpses of brilliance but ultimately faltered against a Spanish side that seems to have a psychological and technical edge in high-pressure moments, particularly after Mikel Oyarzabal repeated his Euro 2024 final heroics to net the winner.