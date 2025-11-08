Richards Bay vs Orlando Pirates Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

The Buccaneers have been camping in Durban this week, as they also had to face Golden Arrows on Wednesday.

But midfielder Sihle Nduli has returned to Johannesburg after getting injured against Arrows.

Olisa Ndah and Makhehlene Makhaula have recovered from injuries and are participating in full training, but coach Ouaddou says he is not rushing them to competitive football.

Richards Bay might not know what to expect from the Soweto giants, whose coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has been rotating his players.

Pirates' possible XI:Chaine, Lebitso, Ndaba, Mbokazi, Seema, Mbatha, Nemtajela, Mbule, Appollis, Moremi, Makgopa