Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Richards Bay and Orlando Pirates, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.
Richards Bay vs Orlando Pirates Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news
- Backpage
Kick-off time
Game:
Richards Bay vs Pirates
Date:
08 November 2025
Kick-off:
15h00 SA Time
Venue:
Moses Mabhida Stadium
- Backpage
How to watch Richards Bay vs Pirates online - TV channels & live streams
Online Streaming
TV Channel
DStv.com/DStv Now App
SuperSport TV's PSL Channel 202/SABC 1
- Saint Lupopo
Pirates team news & squads
The Buccaneers have been camping in Durban this week, as they also had to face Golden Arrows on Wednesday.
But midfielder Sihle Nduli has returned to Johannesburg after getting injured against Arrows.
Olisa Ndah and Makhehlene Makhaula have recovered from injuries and are participating in full training, but coach Ouaddou says he is not rushing them to competitive football.
Richards Bay might not know what to expect from the Soweto giants, whose coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has been rotating his players.
Pirates' possible XI:Chaine, Lebitso, Ndaba, Mbokazi, Seema, Mbatha, Nemtajela, Mbule, Appollis, Moremi, Makgopa
- Backpage
Richards Bay team news & squads
No Richards Bay player is suspended for Saturday's match, and that is a plus for coach Ronnie Gabriel.
With forward Knox Mutizwa enjoying a rich vein of form, that could be a concern for Pirates defenders who might also have to deal with their former attacker Gabadinho Mhango.
Richards Bay possible XI: Otieno, Mabuya, Mcineka, Mabua, Mntungwa, Zuke, Zulu, Zikhali, Thikazi, Mutizwa, Mhangol
- Backpage
Head-to-head and recent form
Since being beaten 3-0 away by FC Saint-Eloi Lupopo in the CAF Champions League, Pirates have gone for five games unbeaten in a run of four wins and a draw.
But they might be concerned that they have conceded three goals in their last three matches.
Their opponents, Richards Bay, have not tasted defeat in their last three matches.
To reach the semi-finals, the Natal Rich Boyz beat Chippa United and Durban City while Pirates saw off the challenge of Siwelele FC and defending champions Magesi FC.Head-to-head record in recent games
Date Match Competition January, 2025 Richards Bay 1-3 Pirates Nedbank Cup November 5, 2024 Pirates 1-0 Richards Bay PSL September 29, 2024 Richards Bay 0-1 Pirates PSL
- GOAL GFX
Useful links