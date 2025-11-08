+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Nkosikhona Ndaba, Orlando PiratesBackpagepix
Khothatso Leballo

Richards Bay vs Orlando Pirates Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you the details to follow the Soweto giants' Carling Knockout semi-final clash with the Natal Rich Boyz at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday. The Buccaneers seem to have buried the disappointment of being knocked out of the CAF Champions League by posting positive results on the domestic scene. They come up against opponents from KwaZulu-Natal who are bidding to win their first-ever major trophy.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Richards Bay and Orlando Pirates, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.

Follow GOAL on WhatsApp!

 🟢📱
  • Relebohile Mofokeng, Sipho Mbule, Orlando Pirates, October 2025Backpage

    Kick-off time

    Game:

    		Richards Bay vs Pirates 

    Date:

    		08 November 2025

    Kick-off:

    		15h00 SA Time

    Venue:

    		Moses Mabhida Stadium
    • Advertisement
  • Richards Bay FC, October 2025Backpage

    How to watch Richards Bay vs Pirates online - TV channels & live streams

    Online Streaming

    TV Channel

    DStv.com/DStv Now App

    		SuperSport TV's PSL Channel 202/SABC 1
  • Orlando Pirates, October 2025Saint Lupopo

    Pirates team news & squads

    The Buccaneers have been camping in Durban this week, as they also had to face Golden Arrows on Wednesday.

    But midfielder Sihle Nduli has returned to Johannesburg after getting injured against Arrows.

    Olisa Ndah and Makhehlene Makhaula have recovered from injuries and are participating in full training, but coach Ouaddou says he is not rushing them to competitive football.

    Richards Bay might not know what to expect from the Soweto giants, whose coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has been rotating his players.

    Pirates' possible XI:Chaine, Lebitso, Ndaba, Mbokazi, Seema, Mbatha, Nemtajela, Mbule, Appollis, Moremi, Makgopa

  • Gabadinho Mhango, Richards Bay, November 2026Backpage

    Richards Bay team news & squads

    No Richards Bay player is suspended for Saturday's match, and that is a plus for coach Ronnie Gabriel.

    With forward Knox Mutizwa enjoying a rich vein of form, that could be a concern for Pirates defenders who might also have to deal with their former attacker Gabadinho Mhango.

    Richards Bay possible XI: Otieno, Mabuya, Mcineka, Mabua, Mntungwa, Zuke, Zulu, Zikhali, Thikazi, Mutizwa, Mhangol

  • Yanela Mbuthuma, Richards Bay FcBackpage

    Head-to-head and recent form

    Since being beaten 3-0 away by FC Saint-Eloi Lupopo in the CAF Champions League, Pirates have gone for five games unbeaten in a run of four wins and a draw.

    But they might be concerned that they have conceded three goals in their last three matches.

    Their opponents, Richards Bay, have not tasted defeat in their last three matches.

    To reach the semi-finals, the Natal Rich Boyz beat Chippa United and Durban City while Pirates saw off the challenge of Siwelele FC and defending champions Magesi FC.

    Head-to-head record in recent games
    DateMatchCompetition
    January, 2025Richards Bay 1-3 PiratesNedbank Cup
    November 5, 2024Pirates 1-0 Richards BayPSL
    September 29, 2024Richards Bay 0-1 Pirates PSL



  • Ronnie Gabriel (Richards Bay), Abdeslam Ouaddou (Orlando Pirates), Manqoba Mngqithi (Golden Arrows) & Alex Lafitte (Marumo Gallants) 16-9GOAL GFX

    Useful links

Premier Soccer League
Richards Bay crest
Richards Bay
RIC
AmaZulu FC crest
AmaZulu FC
AMA
Premier Soccer League
Durban City crest
Durban City
DRC
Orlando Pirates crest
Orlando Pirates
ORP