The Buccaneers are playing under no pressure after securing second position in the South African top-flight football.

Orlando Pirates are set for another Premier Soccer League action on Tuesday against SuperSport United at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.

The Swanky Boys are hopeful of making the top eight, but they have to win their remaining games and hope rivals faulter.

GOAL predicts how Bucs stand-in coach Mandla Ncikazi could line up his men.