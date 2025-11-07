Massive blow for Orlando Pirates as Abdeslam Ouaddou provides update on three players they 'don’t want to take risks and injure again' ahead of Carling Knockout Cup clash against Richards Bay

Meanwhile, as he navigates games without some of his players, Ouaddou has explained why feeling pressure as Bucs' coach is a good thing.

"When you come into such a big club, not only in the country but also on the continent, the moment that you don’t have this kind of pressure, for me it will be difficult to deliver something," Ouaddou stated.

"You need to have this kind of positive pressure every day. This positive pressure pushes you to be the best and to deliver the best of yourself for your players, for your staff, and for your club, and you have to be ready to handle this positive pressure," the Moroccan explained.

"In that kind of job, for me, if you are too relaxed, you cannot deliver 100% of your capacity. You need this positive pressure to try to be the best, and I think in our club we feel it."

"The fans make you feel it. They push you to be the best. They push the players. They push the coaches. So, you don’t have time to chill when you come to Pirates."