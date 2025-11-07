Massive blow for Orlando Pirates as Abdeslam Ouaddou provides update on three players they 'don’t want to take risks and injure again' ahead of Carling Knockout Cup clash against Richards Bay
Bucs injury update
Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has provided an update on three players who are set to miss the Carling Knockout Cup semi-final match against Richards Bay on Saturday.
Ouaddou's update touches on Sihle Nduli, Olisa Ndah, and Makhehleni Makhaula. Nduli, who has been a regular starter under the Moroccan tactician, was injured during the Premier Soccer League game against Golden Arrows on Wednesday.
Nduli, according to the coach, has returned to Johannesburg, and that means he is set to miss the decisive game against Richards Bay.
Nduli under assessment
“He is in Johannesburg with our medical department,” Ouaddou told the media during the Carling Cup pre-match press conference.
“I’d be lying to you if I said I have all the information. Now, he is under assessment. I hope this afternoon [Thursday] we will have some information about him," he added.
What about Makhaula and Ndah?
Ndah and Makhaula have been long-term absentees as they recover from their respective injuries, and Ouaddou has stressed the need to help them recover fully before they play again.
“Makhaula and Ndah are back in full training; they are training normally [like other players],” the former Marumo Gallants tactician added.
“I’m very happy because they are two important players for us. They are doing well, but again, when a player comes from the injury, there are many stages that you have to respect," he stated.
“We are very careful about these players because the most important thing is they have to be consistent and ready for full performance in the high-level game."
“We don’t want to take the risk and injure them again. They are doing well, but we are careful with them.”
Ouaddou welcomes Pirates' pressure
Meanwhile, as he navigates games without some of his players, Ouaddou has explained why feeling pressure as Bucs' coach is a good thing.
"When you come into such a big club, not only in the country but also on the continent, the moment that you don’t have this kind of pressure, for me it will be difficult to deliver something," Ouaddou stated.
"You need to have this kind of positive pressure every day. This positive pressure pushes you to be the best and to deliver the best of yourself for your players, for your staff, and for your club, and you have to be ready to handle this positive pressure," the Moroccan explained.
"In that kind of job, for me, if you are too relaxed, you cannot deliver 100% of your capacity. You need this positive pressure to try to be the best, and I think in our club we feel it."
"The fans make you feel it. They push you to be the best. They push the players. They push the coaches. So, you don’t have time to chill when you come to Pirates."
Why Richards Bay game is crucial for Pirates?
After elimination from the CAF Champions League by Saint-Eloi Lupopo of DR Congo, the Sea Robbers are set to fight hard for the titles they are still in contention for.
Already the MTN8 Cup is secured, and the Soweto giants would not want to slip in the Carling Knockout Cup as well as in the Nedbank Cup. The PSL title is also a primary trophy that Ouaddou and his charges are targeting after their continental dream was cut short at the preliminary stage.
Bucs will face Richards Bay in the semi-final clash at Moses Mabhida Stadium.