Carling Knockout Cup battle lines drawn: Orlando Pirates seek redemption against Richards Bay, while Golden Arrows and Marumo Gallants prepare for a semi-final showdown that could rewrite their club histories

This weekend, the Carling Knockout Cup reaches its boiling point. Richards Bay, unbeaten in their last three matches across all competitions and riding the high of a dramatic quarter-final win, host Orlando Pirates in a rematch laced with history and hunger. The Buccaneers arrive with silverware already in hand and a domestic double in sight.

On Sunday, Golden Arrows and Marumo Gallants meet in a semi-final that promises tactical fire and emotional depth. With the final just one win away, every pass, tackle, and decision carries weight.

This is not just football, it’s folklore in the making and here GOAL builds up to the much-anticipated clashes.

