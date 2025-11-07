+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Ronnie Gabriel (Richards Bay), Abdeslam Ouaddou (Orlando Pirates), Manqoba Mngqithi (Golden Arrows) & Alex Lafitte (Marumo Gallants) 16-9GOAL GFX
Celine Abrahams

Carling Knockout Cup battle lines drawn: Orlando Pirates seek redemption against Richards Bay, while Golden Arrows and Marumo Gallants prepare for a semi-final showdown that could rewrite their club histories

The Carling Knockout Cup semi-finals promise tension, theatre, and legacy-defining football. On Saturday, the Buccaneers revisit the Natal Rich Boys with revenge in their veins. On Sunday, Abafana Bes’thende and Bahlabane Ba Ntwa collide in a clash of ambition and grit. Two days. Four teams. One golden ticket to the final.

This weekend, the Carling Knockout Cup reaches its boiling point. Richards Bay, unbeaten in their last three matches across all competitions and riding the high of a dramatic quarter-final win, host Orlando Pirates in a rematch laced with history and hunger. The Buccaneers arrive with silverware already in hand and a domestic double in sight.  

On Sunday, Golden Arrows and Marumo Gallants meet in a semi-final that promises tactical fire and emotional depth. With the final just one win away, every pass, tackle, and decision carries weight. 

This is not just football, it’s folklore in the making and here GOAL builds up to the much-anticipated clashes.

Follow GOAL on WhatsApp 🟢📱

  • Richards Bay FC, October 2025Backpage

    Richards Bay: Unbeaten, unshaken, unafraid

    Richards Bay enter Saturday’s semi-final with quiet confidence and a growing reputation for resilience. Unbeaten in their last three matches across all competitions, they’ve shown grit and character in their 3-1 triumph over Durban City in the quarter-final round. 

    This marks their third consecutive Carling Knockout semi-final appearance, a testament to their consistency and cup pedigree. But it’s the memory of 2023 that truly fuels them: the night they knocked out Orlando Pirates and stunned the nation. That history lingers and the KwaZulu-Natal side will be eager to prove it wasn’t a fluke last time around. 

    • Advertisement
  • Abdeslam Ouaddou, Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    Pirates on the hunt: Redemption and a double

    Orlando Pirates head into the match with form, firepower and unfinished business. Their five-match unbeaten streak includes a commanding 3-1 win over Golden Arrows and a gritty 2-1 victory over Magesi FC that ended the defending champions’ run. 

    With the MTN8 already secured, the Buccaneers are chasing a rare domestic cup double, a feat that would cement their status as South Africa’s knockout kings. But first, they must conquer the ghosts of 2023 and overcome a Richards Bay side that knows how to frustrate and finish. Expect a Pirates team that’s tactically sharp, emotionally charged and ready to rewrite the script. 

  • Manqoba Mngqithi, Golden Arrows, September 2025Backpage

    Sunday’s showdown: Arrows and Gallants ready to collide

    Golden Arrows and Marumo Gallants meet in a semi-final that feels like a stylistic duel and a spiritual test. Arrows, still smarting from their recent league loss to Pirates, will look to channel that frustration into focus. Their journey to the semis, marked by a hard-fought win over TS Galaxy, has revealed a team growing in maturity and tactical discipline.  

    Gallants, meanwhile, arrive with swagger, having dismantled Stellenbosch 4-0 in Bloemfontein. Their attacking verve and fearless transitions make them dangerous, unpredictable, and thrilling. Sunday’s clash promises momentum swings, tactical chess and emotional fireworks.

  • Alex Lafitte, Marumo GallantsBackpage

    Gallants’ grit: From underdogs to unignorable

    Marumo Gallants have become the tournament’s wild card—unfazed by reputation, unbothered by expectation. Their quarter-final demolition of Stellenbosch wasn’t just a win, it was a statement.   

    With pace on the flanks, bite in midfield, and firepower upfront, Gallants are built for knockout football. They thrive in chaos, feed off momentum, and carry the kind of belief that turns semi-finals into seismic moments. Sunday could be their coronation, or their collapse. Either way, they’ll leave everything on the pitch.

  • Carling Black Label Cup, September 2025Carling Black Label

    The final beckons: Who will seize the moment?

    The Carling Knockout has always been about more than just silverware. It’s about moments, those fleeting flashes of brilliance that live forever in memory. It’s about underdogs rising, giants falling and new heroes emerging.  

    This weekend, four teams stand on the edge of that moment. For Pirates, it’s a chance to restore dominance. For Richards Bay, it’s a shot at immortality. For Arrows, it’s about proving they can finish what they started. And for Gallants, it’s about turning chaos into a crown. Two days. Four dreams. One final. Let the battles begin.  

  • Abdeslam Ouaddou, Cemran Dansin, Orlando Pirates, November 2025Backpage

    Dive deeper