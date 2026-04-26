Richards Bay vs Mamelodi Sundowns Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

Richards Bay are stubborn in their own backyard, they have only lost to Orbit College at home in the league, and that was in October 2025.

AmaZulu is the other team to beat Richards Bay at Umhlathuze Sports Complex this season, but that was in the Nedbank Cup.

The Natal Rich Boyz have avoided defeat in their last three PSL games and they are 10th on the table.

Their visitors Sundowns are unbeaten in 17 PSL outings and were last fedeated in September 2025.

Head-to-head record this season





Date Match Competition 27/05/26 Mamelodi Sundowns 4-1 Richards Bay PSL



