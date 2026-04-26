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Ronwen Williams and Simphiwe Mcineka, Mamelodi Sundowns vs Richards BayBackpage
Khothatso Leballo

Richards Bay vs Mamelodi Sundowns Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

Richards Bay vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Premier Soccer League
Richards Bay
Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs
Orlando Pirates
Kaizer Chiefs
M. Cardoso
P. Shalulile
N. Santos
B. Leon
I. Rayners

GOAL gives you the details to follow the Brazilians' Premier Soccer League trip to KwaZulu-Natal to face the Natal Rich Boyz at Umhlathuze Sports Complex on Sunday. Masandawana are pushing to reclaim top spot, but that is dependent on how log leaders Orlando Pirates fare against Kaizer Chiefs in the Soweto Derby.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Richards Bay and Mamelodi Sundowns, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.

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  • Thulani Gumede, Sanele Barns, Richards Bay, April 2026Backpage

    Kick-off time


    Game:

    Richards Bay vs Mamelodi Sundowns

    Date:

    26/05/26

    Kick-off:

    17h30

    Venue:

    Umhlathuze Sports Complex


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  • Mamelodi Sundowns players vs Richards BayBackpagepix

    How to watch Richards Bay vs Sundowns online - TV channels & live streams


    Online Streaming

    TV Channel

    DStv.com/DStv Now App

    SuperSport TV's PSL Channel 202

    Or follow live GOAL updates here.

  • Gabadinho Mhango, Richards BayBackpage

    Richards Bay team news & squads

    Richards Bay have no single player suspended for this crucial match.

    Malawi forward Gabadinho Mhango is out nursing a long -term injury, leaving Lundi Mahala to lead their attack.

    Richards Bay Probable XI: Otieno, Mabuya, Sikhakhane, Sbangani, Mcineka, Zikhali, Mthembu, Nashixwa, Gumede, Barns, Mahala

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  • FBL-CAF-C1-ESPERANCE-SUNDOWNSAFP

    Sundowns team news & squads

    Peter Shalulile and Nuno Santos are back in full training and working to match fit.

    However, midfielder Bathusi Aubaas is battling injury and will not be available for selection, together with Mothobi Mvala.

    Sundowns Probable XI: Williams, Mudau, Modiba, Kekana, Ndamane, Mokoena, Allende, Sales, Matthews, Ntsabeleng, Rayners

  • Brayan Leon, Mamelodi Sundowns, April 2026Backpage

    Head-to-head and recent form

    Richards Bay are stubborn in their own backyard, they have only lost to Orbit College at home in the league, and that was in October 2025.

    AmaZulu is the other team to beat Richards Bay at Umhlathuze Sports Complex this season, but that was in the Nedbank Cup.

    The Natal Rich Boyz have avoided defeat in their last three PSL games and they are 10th on the table.

    Their visitors Sundowns are unbeaten in 17 PSL outings and were last fedeated in September 2025.

    Head-to-head record this season


    Date

    Match

    Competition

    27/05/26

    Mamelodi Sundowns 4-1 Richards Bay

    PSL


  • Richards Bay FC, October 2025Backpage

    Useful links

Premier Soccer League
Orlando Pirates crest
Orlando Pirates
ORP
Kaizer Chiefs crest
Kaizer Chiefs
KAC
Premier Soccer League
Richards Bay crest
Richards Bay
RIC
Mamelodi Sundowns FC crest
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
SFC