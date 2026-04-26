Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Richards Bay and Mamelodi Sundowns, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.
Richards Bay vs Mamelodi Sundowns Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news
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Kick-off time
Game:
Richards Bay vs Mamelodi Sundowns
Date:
26/05/26
Kick-off:
17h30
Venue:
Umhlathuze Sports Complex
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How to watch Richards Bay vs Sundowns online - TV channels & live streams
Online Streaming
TV Channel
DStv.com/DStv Now App
SuperSport TV's PSL Channel 202
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Richards Bay team news & squads
Richards Bay have no single player suspended for this crucial match.
Malawi forward Gabadinho Mhango is out nursing a long -term injury, leaving Lundi Mahala to lead their attack.
Richards Bay Probable XI: Otieno, Mabuya, Sikhakhane, Sbangani, Mcineka, Zikhali, Mthembu, Nashixwa, Gumede, Barns, Mahala
- AFP
Sundowns team news & squads
Peter Shalulile and Nuno Santos are back in full training and working to match fit.
However, midfielder Bathusi Aubaas is battling injury and will not be available for selection, together with Mothobi Mvala.
Sundowns Probable XI: Williams, Mudau, Modiba, Kekana, Ndamane, Mokoena, Allende, Sales, Matthews, Ntsabeleng, Rayners
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Head-to-head and recent form
Richards Bay are stubborn in their own backyard, they have only lost to Orbit College at home in the league, and that was in October 2025.
AmaZulu is the other team to beat Richards Bay at Umhlathuze Sports Complex this season, but that was in the Nedbank Cup.
The Natal Rich Boyz have avoided defeat in their last three PSL games and they are 10th on the table.
Their visitors Sundowns are unbeaten in 17 PSL outings and were last fedeated in September 2025.
Head-to-head record this season
Date
Match
Competition
27/05/26
Mamelodi Sundowns 4-1 Richards Bay
PSL
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Useful links