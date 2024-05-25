'Rhulani Mokwena would struggle in Europe without Safa referees & Motsepe's status! Leaving Mamelodi Sundowns would be his downfall. He must start at a smaller club and build his name before going to a big club like Marseille'

The Masandawana gaffer has been linked with a move to France's Olympic Marseille and South African football lovers have reacted to the rumours.

It has been rumoured that League 1 side Olympique Marseille has shown an interest in Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena.

The 37-year-old mentor has had a great season with the Brazilians. He won the 2023/24 Premier Soccer League title without losing a match.

Following his impressive season with the South African champions, it has been rumoured that many teams are after his signature.

After hearing about Mokwena's transfer hearsay to Marseille, fans have shared their views and here, GOAL brings you some of those reactions.