Rhulani Mokwena's Al-Ittihad come knocking on Mamelodi Sundowns' door for Bafana Bafana duo
- Backpagepix
Double swoop on the cards
According to a report published by The Citizen, Al-Ittihad SC have entered into discussions with Mamelodi Sundowns regarding a potential double swoop for midfield anchor Teboho Mokoena and rampaging full-back Khuliso Mudau.
The move is being driven by former Sundowns head coach Rhulani Mokwena, who is eager to reunite with the pillars of his previous success in Pretoria, with the Libyan side expected to officially table their offers at the conclusion of the current campaign.
- Al Ittihad
The insider
According to an insider privy to the information, the move comes directly from the South African coach's recommendation as he seeks to build a side capable of winning the CAF Champions League for the rich and ambitious club from Libya's capital city.
“Teboho [Mokoena] and Khuliso [Mudau] are on the list of players that coach Rhulani Mokwena has submitted to the club management," he told the publication.
"Having worked with these players at Sundowns before, Mokwena believes that they will be a great addition to his new-look side.”
- Backpage
It won't be cheap
While the interest from the North African heavyweights is concrete, securing the duo will be far from a simple task given their current contractual situations at Chloorkop.
Mokoena still has three years remaining on his five-year deal with the Brazilians, while Mudau is also reportedly tied down to a long-term commitment.
It is understood that Mudau signed a contract extension in January that keeps him at the club until 2029, though Sundowns have yet to officially announce the details of that agreement.
- Backpagepix
Starting point for negotiations
Given the status of both players as indispensable starters for both club and country, Al-Ittihad will be forced to dig deep into their pockets if they want to land the duo.
The South African champions are under no financial pressure to sell but Mokwena’s intimate knowledge of the players' value and their importance to the Sundowns system will at least give the Libyan club a starting point from which to begin negotiations for two of the continent's top performers.