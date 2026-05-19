Rhulani Mokwena's Al-Ittihad come knocking on Mamelodi Sundowns' door for Bafana Bafana duo

According to a report published by The Citizen, Al-Ittihad SC have entered into discussions with Mamelodi Sundowns regarding a potential double swoop for midfield anchor Teboho Mokoena and rampaging full-back Khuliso Mudau.

The move is being driven by former Sundowns head coach Rhulani Mokwena, who is eager to reunite with the pillars of his previous success in Pretoria, with the Libyan side expected to officially table their offers at the conclusion of the current campaign.