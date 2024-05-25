Rhulani Mokwena, Kaizer Chiefs, Tshegofatso Mabasa! The winners & losers of the 2023-24 Premier Soccer League season

Mamelodi Sundowns clinched a historic Premier Soccer League title victory, yet numerous other narratives unfolded throughout the season.

And, sigh! The PSL season has drawn to a close, with the Brazilians clinching their seventh consecutive title - a staggering 23 points ahead of Orlando Pirates, who secured second place in the final standings.

While it was widely known that the Brazilians were going to be lifting the title after all the action on Saturday afternoon, there was still keen interest to see if they could finish the season unbeaten and earn the prestigious "invincibles" status. Unfortunately, Cape Town City put an end to their undefeated streak with a loss on the final day.

Meanwhile, the battle for second place was intense as Orlando Pirates fought off underdogs Stellenbosch for a spot in the Caf Champions League. The Buccaneers emerged victorious and will return to Africa's elite tournament alongside Sundowns.

As for Kaizer Chiefs, they will want to erase memories of a dismal season, failing to secure a spot in the Top 8 and finishing a disappointing 10th.

Who were the standout performers and the disappointments of the Premier Soccer League season? GOAL breaks it all down...