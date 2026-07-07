Relebohile Mofokeng's dad challenges Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns to produce 'many Rele's'

Following his son's high-profile move to the Belgian Pro League, Sechaba Mofokeng has laid down the gauntlet for the giants of the Betway Premiership.

The father of the 21-year-old playmaker believes that Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs, and Mamelodi Sundowns have a responsibility to ensure that talents like Relebohile are the rule rather than the exception in South African football.

Speaking at the Relebohile Mofokeng Foundation Annual Games, the elder Mofokeng expressed his desire for a production line of elite talent.

“We want to see many Reles, next year Pirates must produce another Rele, Chiefs must produce another Rele and Sundowns from Vaal, we will be happy,” he told Sowetan.

It is a bold demand for a league that has often struggled to export its brightest young stars to Europe's top divisions.



