Relebohile Mofokeng's dad challenges Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns to produce 'many Rele's'
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A challenge to the PSL's Big Three
Following his son's high-profile move to the Belgian Pro League, Sechaba Mofokeng has laid down the gauntlet for the giants of the Betway Premiership.
The father of the 21-year-old playmaker believes that Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs, and Mamelodi Sundowns have a responsibility to ensure that talents like Relebohile are the rule rather than the exception in South African football.
Speaking at the Relebohile Mofokeng Foundation Annual Games, the elder Mofokeng expressed his desire for a production line of elite talent.
“We want to see many Reles, next year Pirates must produce another Rele, Chiefs must produce another Rele and Sundowns from Vaal, we will be happy,” he told Sowetan.
It is a bold demand for a league that has often struggled to export its brightest young stars to Europe's top divisions.
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Gratitude for the Buccaneers
Despite his forward-looking challenge, Sechaba was quick to praise the role Orlando Pirates played in his son's meteoric rise.
Mofokeng made his professional debut in 2023 under José Riveiro and quickly became a pillar of the team, eventually helping them to a league title in 2026 before his departure.
The family viewed the club as the perfect vehicle for Relebohile to prove he belonged on a global stage.
In a heartfelt address, Sechaba noted that his prayers have been answered regarding the European move.
“We’ve been praying for this for a long time. Today it is happening, and we are happy for him.
"We would also like to thank Orlando Pirates for giving a chance to show the world his potential, and he did that.
"We are happy, I don’t want to lie. We wish him all the best in his new season, new teammates. I know he will do his best,” he added.
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Secrecy ahead of the World Cup
One of the most intriguing revelations from the family was the decision to keep the transfer under wraps during a sensitive period for the national team.
With Bafana Bafana competing in the FIFA World Cup, the Mofokeng camp decided that silence was the best policy to ensure the attacker remained focused on his international duties without the distraction of a pending move.
“We knew before the World Cup, and we were so happy. We would have loved to share, but it was hard for us to do that,” Sechaba explained.
He suggested that the lack of public knowledge kept his son grounded and motivated to continue his high level of performance at the global tournament.
“It was simple to keep it a secret. He had to work hard, and the more he did that, the more people wished him to go somewhere.
"But if everyone knew about it, he was going to relax. The plan was to work hard so people can say ‘Rele must go’.
"We would like to thank everyone about that.”
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Looking beyond Belgium
While Union Saint-Gilloise represents a massive step up and a chance to compete in the UEFA Champions League, the Mofokeng family already has their sights set on even grander horizons.
The move to Belgium is seen as a stepping stone rather than a final destination, with the hope that a few seasons of excellence in Europe will lead to interest from the continent's most prestigious leagues.
Sechaba is confident that his son's ambition will drive him to reach the very top of the game.
“Wherever he is, praying that after two or three years he can go somewhere again, and that’s how life is; you don’t want to be at one place for long. Everyone wants to improve,” he concluded.
For now, the focus shifts to how the young South African adapts to life in Brussels and whether the PSL can answer the call to produce the next generation of stars.
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