Relebohile Mofokeng reveals Hugo Broos’ FIFA World Cup debut message - 'He told me that he believes in me'
Tactical shift sparks Bafana comeback
Reflecting on the instructions Relebohile Mofokeng received from Hugo Broos during South Africa's 1-1 2026 FIFA World Cup draw against Czechia at Atlanta Stadium on Thursday, he revealed that he was tasked with occupying a specific pocket of space to exploit gaps in the opposition's defensive structure.
"The coach’s instructions was that I must play behind the defensive midfielders, because there was space there," Mofokeng told SABC Sport.
The adjustment forced the home side's defence into uncomfortable positions and allowed Bafana Bafana to dominate the latter stages of the match.
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Mental preparation for the biggest stage
Mofokeng admitted that the magnitude of the occasion was not lost on him.
"The game was very difficult, because obviously this is the biggest stage. I think, yeah, you just need confidence, and you need to believe in yourself," he said as he looked back on his breakthrough moment.
Broos focused on the psychological aspect of Mofokeng's game, ensuring the Orlando Pirates man felt empowered to express his natural talent.
"Obviously, my, it is my first World Cup, my first game.
"So the coach just told me to be confident, to believe in myself.
"He told me that he believes in me, so I must believe in myself. So the coach just said, I must play, I must be myself, and just do my best,” the youngster added.
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Broos identifies lack of first-half aggression
While the second half belonged to Bafana, the opening 45 minutes were a struggle. Broos was critical of the team's initial approach and saw Mofokeng as the solution to their lack of bite in the final third.
The coach felt the team had been far too passive before the interval, and that a total shift in mentality was required to salvage the result.
"I thought we were not aggressive enough in the first half when we lost the ball, so I gave this message to the players before the second half, and also the fact that we needed someone in the free space and Rele Mofokeng was the man for that to make us more dangerous," Broos explained.
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'We did very well'
Mofokeng credited his teammates for laying the groundwork in the first half, even if the scoreboard didn't reflect their effort.
"First half, I think the gents did very well to find the spaces, but yeah, I think we needed more attacks.
"We did very well in the second half to attack them, to give them pressure. So I think, yeah, we did very well."
The draw sets up a high-stakes final group match against South Korea, where Bafana will aim to clinch their progression.