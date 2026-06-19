Relebohile Mofokeng reveals Hugo Broos’ FIFA World Cup debut message - 'He told me that he believes in me'

Mofokeng admitted that the magnitude of the occasion was not lost on him.

"The game was very difficult, because obviously this is the biggest stage. I think, yeah, you just need confidence, and you need to believe in yourself," he said as he looked back on his breakthrough moment.

Broos focused on the psychological aspect of Mofokeng's game, ensuring the Orlando Pirates man felt empowered to express his natural talent.

"Obviously, my, it is my first World Cup, my first game.

"So the coach just told me to be confident, to believe in myself.

"He told me that he believes in me, so I must believe in myself. So the coach just said, I must play, I must be myself, and just do my best,” the youngster added.