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Recently axed PSL coach Phuti Mohafe criticises Marumo Gallants over 'unfair' sacking - 'Five games is not enough'
Mohafe laments premature departure
Phuti Mohafe has spoken out about Marumo Gallants’ decision to part ways with him following a difficult start to the 2026/27 campaign.
The coach arrived at the club with high expectations after a successful spell with Polokwane City but was shown the door after failing to secure a victory in the opening five rounds of the Betway Premiership season.
Reflecting on his dismissal, Mohafe believes the club’s leadership acted with unnecessary haste. Speaking to KickOff, the coach explained why he felt Gallants were on the verge of turning their fortunes around despite their poor results on paper.
"I think the trigger was pulled too early because, judging by the way the team was starting to play, there were a lot of improvements," said Mohafe.
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'We had to agree to disagree'
The exit was not a simple administrative decision but followed a direct meeting between the coach and the club's chairman, Dr. Abram Sello. During their discussion, it became clear that the shadows of the club's past struggles were weighing heavily on the owner's mind.
"I went to the chairman [Dr. Abram Sello] at his office. We sat down about it, we discussed, but his fear was about where the team comes from or has been in the past. He thought we were taking the same route," he explained.
“That was his feeling. At the end of the day, we had to agree to disagree, but we ended up agreeing on the termination."
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The challenge of integration
A significant point of contention for Mohafe was the lack of time afforded to him to merge his personal coaching style with the existing culture at Gallants.
Implementing a new tactical identity in the top flight is rarely an overnight process, and the former City man feels he was denied the opportunity to see his hard work bear fruit.
"I don't think five games is fair enough for coaches, unless you find a team that is well established like Orlando Pirates, who are winning, and you arrive there as a coach and you start losing games.
"At Gallants, I had to implement my strategies. I had to bring up my own philosophy and integrate it with the team's philosophies. And when the team was starting to gel, I departed."
What comes next for Mohafe?
Mohafe’s departure, alongside his assistant Musa Bilankulu, leaves Gallants searching for a new direction, while the coach himself looks to rebuild his reputation elsewhere.
Despite the setback, Mohafe remains convinced that his methods were sound and that the transition required more patience than the club’s hierarchy was willing to give.
Looking ahead, the tactician would hope to secure another opportunity in the top-flight.
"Five games is not enough for a transition," Mohafe added, concluding his thoughts on a stint that promised much but was cut short before the first quarter of the season had even concluded.
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