Recently axed PSL coach Phuti Mohafe criticises Marumo Gallants over 'unfair' sacking - 'Five games is not enough'

Phuti Mohafe has spoken out about Marumo Gallants’ decision to part ways with him following a difficult start to the 2026/27 campaign.

The coach arrived at the club with high expectations after a successful spell with Polokwane City but was shown the door after failing to secure a victory in the opening five rounds of the Betway Premiership season.

Reflecting on his dismissal, Mohafe believes the club’s leadership acted with unnecessary haste. Speaking to KickOff, the coach explained why he felt Gallants were on the verge of turning their fortunes around despite their poor results on paper.

"I think the trigger was pulled too early because, judging by the way the team was starting to play, there were a lot of improvements," said Mohafe.







