Marumo Gallants pull the plug on Phuti Mohafe in latest PSL coaching shake-up

Marumo Gallants have officially confirmed the termination of head coach Phuti Mohafe’s contract, bringing an abrupt end to his tenure after a difficult start to the campaign.

Mohafe arrived at Gallants in the off-season after leaving Rise and Shine, with the club hoping his appointment would bring much-needed stability.

However, a winless start to the 2026/27 Betway Premiership campaign has now brought his brief spell at the helm to a premature conclusion, with Bahlabane Ba Ntwa sitting 15th on the log.

The club confirmed the coaching change in an official statement, saying:

Marumo Gallants F.C. confirms that the Club has parted ways with Head Coach Phuti Mohafe and Assistant Coach Musa Bilankulu, with immediate effect.

The Club will not be commenting further on the circumstances surrounding the decision or engaging on the merits of the matter.

In the interim, Second Assistant Coach Trevor Mathiane will assume responsibility as Interim Head Coach, while the Club continues its search for a new Head Coach.

Marumo Gallants F.C. remains focused on ensuring continuity within the team and maintaining its preparations and commitments for the remainder of the season.

Meanwhile, the Club confirms that it has secured the services of Daniel Msendami and Abdoulaye Mariko on loan from Orlando Pirates, following the departure of Bheki Mabuza, who has joined Orlando Pirates.

The Club thanks its supporters, partners and stakeholders for their continued support and will provide further updates when appropriate.







