Rebuilding Siwelele snap up former Kaizer Chiefs defender Njabulo Ngcobo, and Shadrack Kobedi as revamp continues

In a bold move to solidify their defensive and midfield options, Siwelele has completed the signing of veteran defender Njabulo Ngcobo and midfielder Shadrack Kobedi.

Ngcobo brings a wealth of top-flight experience to the side after a career that has seen him represent some of the Premier Soccer League's most prominent clubs.

Speaking on the arrival of the former Kaizer Chiefs and Cape Town City man, head coach Lehlohonolo Seema said: "Yes, sir, he has signed with us," he confirmed to Soccer Laduma.



