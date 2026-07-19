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Lehlohonolo Seema, Siwelele FC, November 2025Backpage
Sinolwetu Tompela

Rebuilding Siwelele snap up former Kaizer Chiefs defender Njabulo Ngcobo, and Shadrack Kobedi as revamp continues

Kaizer Chiefs
Premier Soccer League
Siwelele
Lamontville Golden Arrows
Cape Town City FC
N. Ngcobo
S. Kobedi

The Bloemfontein-based outfit has intensified their squad overhaul by securing the signatures of a former Amakhosi defender and an experienced midfielder from Golden Arrows. The duo arrives as part of an ambitious revamp under head coach Lehlohonolo Seema as the club looks to usher in a new era following a period of significant transition.

  • Njabulo Ngcobo, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Bloemfontein side lands major experience

    In a bold move to solidify their defensive and midfield options, Siwelele has completed the signing of veteran defender Njabulo Ngcobo and midfielder Shadrack Kobedi.

    Ngcobo brings a wealth of top-flight experience to the side after a career that has seen him represent some of the Premier Soccer League's most prominent clubs.

    Speaking on the arrival of the former Kaizer Chiefs and Cape Town City man, head coach Lehlohonolo Seema said: "Yes, sir, he has signed with us," he confirmed to Soccer Laduma.


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  • Shadrack KobediBackpagePix

    Kobedi adds steel to the engine room

    The recruitment drive did not stop at the backline, as the City of Roses club also moved to secure Shadrack Kobedi to bolster their central ranks.

    The 30-year-old defensive midfielder joins after a brief and frustrating spell with Golden Arrows, where game time was remarkably hard to come by.

    The coach was eager to explain the reasoning behind this specific addition to the squad.

    "We have signed Shadrack Kobedi, who previously played for Arrows," said Seema.

    "He's a CDM [central defensive midfielder], and he will help us in the middle."


  • Radical squad overhaul continues

    These latest acquisitions are part of a much broader strategy at the club, which has essentially hit the reset button on its first-team roster.

    Siwelele recently made headlines by sanctioning the release of 23 players, a move that left many wondering how the club would fill the massive void left in the dressing room.

    The list of new faces arriving alongside Ngcobo and Kobedi is extensive and suggests a blend of youth and experience.




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  • Njabulo Ngcobo, Sekhukhune UnitedBackpage

    What comes next for the duo?

    Siwelele has handed the duo an opportunity to revive their careers after both endured disappointing 2025/26 campaigns at their respective clubs.

    The move offers a fresh start and a chance to rediscover the form that once made them key figures in the PSL.

    However, it remains to be seen whether they can force their way into Seema's preferred starting XI and use their experience to make a meaningful impact as the club embarks on a new chapter.