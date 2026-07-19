Rebuilding Siwelele snap up former Kaizer Chiefs defender Njabulo Ngcobo, and Shadrack Kobedi as revamp continues
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Bloemfontein side lands major experience
In a bold move to solidify their defensive and midfield options, Siwelele has completed the signing of veteran defender Njabulo Ngcobo and midfielder Shadrack Kobedi.
Ngcobo brings a wealth of top-flight experience to the side after a career that has seen him represent some of the Premier Soccer League's most prominent clubs.
Speaking on the arrival of the former Kaizer Chiefs and Cape Town City man, head coach Lehlohonolo Seema said: "Yes, sir, he has signed with us," he confirmed to Soccer Laduma.
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Kobedi adds steel to the engine room
The recruitment drive did not stop at the backline, as the City of Roses club also moved to secure Shadrack Kobedi to bolster their central ranks.
The 30-year-old defensive midfielder joins after a brief and frustrating spell with Golden Arrows, where game time was remarkably hard to come by.
The coach was eager to explain the reasoning behind this specific addition to the squad.
"We have signed Shadrack Kobedi, who previously played for Arrows," said Seema.
"He's a CDM [central defensive midfielder], and he will help us in the middle."
Radical squad overhaul continues
These latest acquisitions are part of a much broader strategy at the club, which has essentially hit the reset button on its first-team roster.
Siwelele recently made headlines by sanctioning the release of 23 players, a move that left many wondering how the club would fill the massive void left in the dressing room.
The list of new faces arriving alongside Ngcobo and Kobedi is extensive and suggests a blend of youth and experience.
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What comes next for the duo?
Siwelele has handed the duo an opportunity to revive their careers after both endured disappointing 2025/26 campaigns at their respective clubs.
The move offers a fresh start and a chance to rediscover the form that once made them key figures in the PSL.
However, it remains to be seen whether they can force their way into Seema's preferred starting XI and use their experience to make a meaningful impact as the club embarks on a new chapter.
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