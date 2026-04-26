PSL interim coach admits he’s stepping into the deep end as CAF Confederation Cup hopes fade - 'The role is a bit of a challenge because...'
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The challenge of breaking old habits
Stepping into a head coaching role towards the end of the season is rarely an easy task, but doing so after the departure of a high-profile figure like Eric Tinkler adds an extra layer of pressure.
For Paulus Masehe, the transition has been an eye-opening experience as he attempts to implement his own ideas while fighting against the momentum of a squad used to a different regime.
The tactical shift has not delivered immediate results, and performances on the pitch have reflected the growing pains of a side still finding its footing in transition.
When questioned about the difficulty of the transition and his desire to take the job permanently, Masehe was candid about the obstacles he faces in the dressing room.
'The role is a bit of a challenge'
"The role is a bit of a challenge because if you take a team at this time of the season, you are taking over with certain habits that might take a bit longer to come out," Masehe told FARPost.
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'I am taking one game at a time'
Despite the high stakes and the looming uncertainty over the permanent coaching position, Masehe is determined to maintain a level head.
The focus remains on short-term stability rather than long-term career planning, as he seeks to demonstrate his value to the board through improved performances on the pitch.
“But to be honest, it’s an opportunity that I am taking one game at a time. I am not looking way far ahead. At the end of the day, it wasn’t something that was in my ambitions. I had given myself a bit of time to learn. But if it comes, I would grab it with both hands and make the best of it," he admitted.
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Babina Noko’s CAF dream over?
With just four games remaining for Babina Noko, sitting fifth on the log with 39 points and the gap to the current top three looking significant, only a dramatic turnaround in results will keep their continental dream alive.
Masehe will be tasked with finding a way to sharpen the team's finishing while tightening a defence that has looked vulnerable in recent outings.