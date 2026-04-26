PSL interim coach admits he’s stepping into the deep end as CAF Confederation Cup hopes fade - 'The role is a bit of a challenge because...'

Stepping into a head coaching role towards the end of the season is rarely an easy task, but doing so after the departure of a high-profile figure like Eric Tinkler adds an extra layer of pressure.

For Paulus Masehe, the transition has been an eye-opening experience as he attempts to implement his own ideas while fighting against the momentum of a squad used to a different regime.

The tactical shift has not delivered immediate results, and performances on the pitch have reflected the growing pains of a side still finding its footing in transition.

When questioned about the difficulty of the transition and his desire to take the job permanently, Masehe was candid about the obstacles he faces in the dressing room.