PSL chairmanship debacle: Kaizer Motaung, Mato Madlala, Tim Sukazi and other candidates in line to replace Irvin Khoza

When the Iron Duke steps down from his seat as PSL chairman after over two decades, who is fit enough to carry the baton from the 76-year-old?

There have been two big questions in the South African football fraternity and one has already been answered as Hugo Broos has dispelled rumours that suggested he is dumping Bafana Bafana to join Tunisia.

Now, the other big question is: who will lead the Premier Soccer League when Irvin Khoza eventually goes into retirement?

The Iron Duke has been the PSL chairman since 2003 and word has been going around that he is contemplating putting his tools down.

Article continues below

There are a number of candidates who are capable of leading the PSL, and here, GOAL zooms into a few who might be considered the front runners to succeed the Orlando Pirates chairman.