Premier Soccer League's 'weak teams with low standards' blamed for Bafana Bafana's poor World Cup performance

Renowned football figure Walter Rautmann has emerged as one of the most vocal critics of the current PSL setup, placing the blame for the World Cup disappointment squarely at the feet of the league's administrators.

"It was a shocking game," he told Kick Off.

"But the problem is what I've previously highlighted: our PSL standard is so poor, and it shows now in the national team.

"They allowed clubs with history, like Wits, [Moroka] Swallows, [Bloemfontein] Celtic, and SuperSport [United], who produced top players, to be sold to the highest bidder, who has no history, no background, no fanbase, no top-class players, playing in front of 500 fans at a low standard."

"The PSL is to blame for this," he said.



