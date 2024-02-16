Predicting Orlando Pirates’ XI to face Mamelodi Sundowns: Thabiso Lebitso to start ahead of Fortune Makaringe?

Orlando Pirates resume their Premier Soccer League campaign with a challenging match against leaders Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday evening.

The Buccaneers will be eager to return to the winning column after closing out 2023 with two consecutive losses as they head to Loftus Versfeld.

While Jose Riveiro's team are striving for victory, the Brazilians are in a similar quest for maximum points following their goalless draw against Polokwane City to end the year.

Adding to the positive outlook, the Soweto giants have welcomed back experienced goalkeeper Sipho Chaine, who has recuperated fully from injury.

With this latest information, GOAL predicts how Pirates could organise their lineup.