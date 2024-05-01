Predicting Kaizer Chiefs' XI to face Mamelodi Sundowns - Njabulo Ngcobo to replace suspended Edmilson Dove?

Amakhosi will be without experienced players like Itumeleng Khune and Keagan Dolly when they host the Brazilians in a PSL match on Thursday.

Kaizer Chiefs will welcome the Premier Soccer League's unstoppable Mamelodi Sundowns in a crucial match at the FNB Stadium on Thursday.

The Glamour Boys will be looking to improve on their disappointing eighth position on the log as well as pushing to qualify for the Caf football next season.

Amakhosi coach Cavin Johnson has already given an update on which players will miss this much-anticipated encounter against the Tshwane giants, including Itumeleng Khune and Keagan Dolly.

GOAL predicts how Cavin Johnson could select his starting lineup against the Brazilians.