The Glamour Boys play their last home league game this season knowing they can't afford to drop points.

Legendary Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune will be honoured on Saturday for his services for the club that have lasted 25 years.

Amakhosi will not have the services of goalkeeper Brandon Petersen who is suspended alongside Edmilson Dove and Pule Mmodi.

GOAL takes a look at how coach Cavin Johnson might line up his team hoping to secure maximum points to stand a chance of finishing in the top eight.